How to reset the Safari browser on your iPhone in 2 different ways

To reset your Safari browser, you’ll need to clear your browsing data in one of two ways. K303/Shutterstock

You can reset Safari on an iPhone by clearing cookies and erasing your browsing history.

There are two ways to reset your Safari data: through the Safari app itself, and through the Settings app.

Both methods will let your clear both your browsing history and cookies.

If you’re looking to clear your Safari data, simply removing your Frequently Visited sites isn’t going to address privacy concerns if you have cookies stored, for instance.

Fortunately, it’s easy to reset all your browsing history and settings. Here are two ways to do it, one directly through Safari, and the other through your iPhone’s Settings.

How to reset Safari on iPhone through the browser

1. At the bottom of an open Safari page, tap the book icon.

Tap the book icon. Insider

2. At the top of the menu that opens, tap the clock icon to open your history.

3. Tap Clear at the bottom of the page. A prompt menu will open to warn that you’ll clear your history, cookies, and other data over a selected time period. Tap All time to reset your browser.

In History, tap Clear and then All Time. Insider

How to reset Safari on iPhone through the Settings app

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Search for or scroll down to Safari and open it.

3. Tap Clear History and Website Data in blue about halfway down the page.

4. A prompt menu will pop up. Tap Clear History and Data and wait a few moments while the iPhone processes your request. Once it does, all your data will have been cleared.

Tap Clear History and Data to reset your browser. Insider