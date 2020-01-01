How to factory reset your Oculus Go using your headset or the app

Ben Gilbert/Business Insider You can easily reset your Oculus Go in the Settings menu.

You should reset your Oculus Go if you plan on selling it or trading it in.

A factory reset of your Oculus Go will ensure that all of your data is removed from the device.

Resetting an Oculus Go can also fix any glitches plaguing the device.

You can revert your Oculus Go to its original settings in about 30 seconds, wiping clean every bit of data and removing your account from the headset once and for all. But why would you want to factory reset your Oculus Go?

Well, for starters, if you’re selling, giving away, or trading in your Oculus Go you don’t want the new owner to have access to your data.

On the other hand, if you’re keeping your headset, but it’s not working properly, a factory reset can restore it back to its proper function.

If you want to use a different account with your Oculus Go, a factory reset is also a necessary first step.

How to reset your Oculus Go using your headset



1. Hold down the power and volume down buttons simultaneously on your headset until the boot up screen appears.

2. Use the volume buttons to navigate to the “Factory Reset” option on the menu, then select it by pressing the power button.

Steven John/Business Insider Once you have factory reset your Oculus Go, you can use the app to connect it to a new account.

3. Use the volume buttons to navigate to “Yes” and then select it using the power button.

How to reset your Oculus Go using the app



1. Open the Oculus app on your iPhone, Android, or tablet and tap the Settings menu.

2. Tap the headset that’s connected to your app.

3. Tap the “More Settings” option.

4. Tap “Factory Reset” and then “Reset” to confirm.

