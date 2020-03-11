How to factory reset your Kindle Fire device in 3 different ways

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The process for resetting your Kindle Fire will vary depending on which generation device you have.

You can factory reset your Kindle Fire in just a few steps, though the process varies depending on the generation of device you have.

If you are selling, giving away, or trading in a Kindle Fire, it’s a good idea to complete a factory reset and remove all your personal files and data from the tablet.

Kindle Fire tablets are high tech tablets capable of browsing the web, displaying videos and pictures, running apps, and generally giving you access to any and all sorts of media and files.

That is, they can do all of this stuff if they’re working properly. A glitch-prone Kindle Fire can be a serious annoyance, but a reset can restore its functionality.

If you plan on parting with your Fire, a factory reset is the best way to ensure the tablet is wiped clean of all your proprietary information and files.

How to factory reset your Kindle Fire (1st and 2nd generation)

1. Navigate to your Settings, represented by the gear icon.

2. Tap “More…” and then “Device.”

3. Tap “Reset to Factory Defaults” and then “Erase everything.”

How to factory reset your Kindle Fire (3rd generation or later)

1. Go to your Settings and then “Device Options.”

2. Then select “Reset to Factory Defaults,” and finally “Reset.”

If your Kindle Fire is turned off, or won’t turn on, you can also reset it another way.

1. While your Kindle Fire is powered down, press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons at the same time until a system recovery screen appears.

Amazon Depending on which generation Kindle you have the button configurations may slightly vary. This is for the 4th generation Kindle Fire.

2. Use your volume buttons to select “wipe data/factory reset” and then press the Power button to confirm the action.

3. Use the volume buttons again to select “Yes – delete all user data.”

4. Press the Power button.

