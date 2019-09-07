How to reset a Google Chrome browser to remove faulty extensions and restore your original settings

Shutterstock/Evan Lorne To reset Google Chrome, you’ll have to go into your browser’s settings.

If Google Chrome starts malfunctioning, or you’ve installed add-ons that cause glitches, an easy way to fix the problem is to reset the browser.

When you reset Chrome, you won’t lose any bookmarks or passwords, but all your other settings will revert to their original conditions.

You can find the command to reset Chrome in the Advanced section of the Settings menu.

If Google Chrome isn’t behaving properly, or you’ve installed an annoying add-on you don’t want (like a third-party toolbar, for example), an easy solution may be to reset the browser to its original settings.

You can also encounter a situation like this if you install a problematic browser extension, or if you accidentally configure your settings in a way that makes your browser behave strangely.

The good news is that if you reset Chrome, you won’t lose any of your search history, saved bookmarks, or passwords. Here are the things that will change after the reset:

The default search engine changes back to Google.

changes back to Google. All extensions will be disabled.

will be disabled. Your tabs will be closed , and your homepage will become the New Tab page.

, and your homepage will become the New Tab page. Pinned tabs are closed.

are closed. Preferences and settings are reset to their defaults.

are reset to their defaults. Cookies are deleted, so you’ll be logged out of all websites.



How to reset a Google Chrome browser



1. Start Chrome.

2. Click the three horizontal dots at the top-right of the window (often called the hamburger menu).

3. In the menu that appears, click “Settings.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Start the process to reset Chrome by opening the Settings menu.

4. On the new page that opens, on the left side of the screen, click “Advanced.”

5. Under the Advanced options, click “Reset and clean up.” (On certain kinds of computers, like Chromebook and Mac, this may appear as “Reset settings.”)

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can find the option to restore your Chrome settings in the Advanced section of the Settings menu.

6. On the right side of the screen, click “Restore settings to their original defaults.”

7. In the pop-up, click “Reset settings” to confirm this is what you really want to do. You’ll also be given the option to send your current setting configuration to Google for them to look at – this has no impact on how your browser resets.

