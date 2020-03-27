How to reset the Firefox browser on your Mac or PC in 4 simple steps

Emma Witman
Evan Lorne/ShutterstockYou can reset Firefox on your computer if you’re having speed or functionality issues.

Everyday use of your computer and browser inevitably leads to the sort of misuses that eat into bandwidth – out-of-date plugins pile up, untrusted third party downloads sneak in, and a cache in sore need of clearing compiles.

Fortunately, there’s a quick and simple remedy for Firefox users – resetting your browser.

If you’re finding that Firefox is all of a sudden slogging along, here’s the steps to refresh and reset the browser to its default settings, for faster speeds and less lagging.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)

How to reset Firefox

1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC.

2. Navigate to this Firefox support website.

3. Click the “Refresh Firefox” button.

How to reset FirefoxEmma Witman/Business InsiderYou have to employ Firefox on your computer in order to refresh the browser through its support page.

4. Select “Refresh Firefox” again when prompted.

You’re all set. Be sure to refresh Firefox periodically to maintain solid performance from the browser.

How to reset FirefoxEmma Witman/Business InsiderFirefox will automatically reopen after the refresh, and can restore any tabs that were open.
embed type
html
embed type
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.