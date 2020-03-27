How to reset the Firefox browser on your Mac or PC in 4 simple steps

- You can reset Firefox and tune up its performance if it’s running slow or glitching.
- There are four easy steps Firefox users can do to reboot their browser and have it running like new again.
Everyday use of your computer and browser inevitably leads to the sort of misuses that eat into bandwidth – out-of-date plugins pile up, untrusted third party downloads sneak in, and a cache in sore need of clearing compiles.
Fortunately, there’s a quick and simple remedy for Firefox users – resetting your browser.
If you’re finding that Firefox is all of a sudden slogging along, here’s the steps to refresh and reset the browser to its default settings, for faster speeds and less lagging.
How to reset Firefox
1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC.
2. Navigate to this Firefox support website.
3. Click the “Refresh Firefox” button.
4. Select “Refresh Firefox” again when prompted.
You’re all set. Be sure to refresh Firefox periodically to maintain solid performance from the browser.
