How to reset the Firefox browser on your Mac or PC in 4 simple steps

Evan Lorne/Shutterstock You can reset Firefox on your computer if you’re having speed or functionality issues.

You can reset Firefox and tune up its performance if it’s running slow or glitching.

There are four easy steps Firefox users can do to reboot their browser and have it running like new again.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Everyday use of your computer and browser inevitably leads to the sort of misuses that eat into bandwidth – out-of-date plugins pile up, untrusted third party downloads sneak in, and a cache in sore need of clearing compiles.

Fortunately, there’s a quick and simple remedy for Firefox users – resetting your browser.

If you’re finding that Firefox is all of a sudden slogging along, here’s the steps to refresh and reset the browser to its default settings, for faster speeds and less lagging.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to reset Firefox

1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC.

2. Navigate to this Firefox support website.

3. Click the “Refresh Firefox” button.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You have to employ Firefox on your computer in order to refresh the browser through its support page.

4. Select “Refresh Firefox” again when prompted.

You’re all set. Be sure to refresh Firefox periodically to maintain solid performance from the browser.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Firefox will automatically reopen after the refresh, and can restore any tabs that were open.

embed type html

embed type html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.