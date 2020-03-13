How to reset your Apple TV device in 3 different ways

Mark Lennihan/AP Depending on which Apple TV model you have, the process for resetting your device will vary.

If you reset your Apple TV, it will return your device to its factory settings, erasing your accounts and any configuration settings.

If your Apple TV glitches or is experiencing connectivity issues, resetting it could fix your problem.

While the process for resetting your Apple TV is simple, it might take a few moments for your device to reset itself and turn back on.

When you reset your Apple TV, you are returning it to its original factory settings. This can be helpful if you have a major glitch hindering its function or if you wish to completely wipe your device and sell or give it to somebody new.

A reset will delete every app and customised setting on your Apple TV device. Therefore, this is not a reversible procedure and once undertaken you cannot interrupt or stop the reset.

If you’re ok with this, here’s how to reset your Apple TV.

1. Open your Settings.

2. Click on “General.”

3. Scroll down to and click on “Reset.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select ‘Reset.’

4. Your Apple TV will ask you several times if you want to confirm this reset, since it will delete all settings and account information. Confirm your desire to reset twice.

Once the reset has started, your screen will go blank. Do not unplug your Apple TV while it’s resetting.

Once it’s turned back on you can begin the process of setting up your Apple TV.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Finish resetting your device.

How to reset your Apple TV (4K and HD)

1. Open your Settings.

2. Scroll and click “System.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select ‘System.’

3. Scroll and click on “Reset.”

4. Confirm the reset.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Choose to reset, or reset and update, your device.

Again, do not unplug your Apple TV during this process.

Sometimes, on Apple TV 4K and HD this reset process doesn’t work. In that case, you will need some outside help.

With Apple TV 4K, you should contact Apple TV Support. With Apple TV HD, you can try resetting your device using your PC or Mac computer.

How to reset your Apple TV using your computer

1. Disconnect the power cable and the HDMI cable from your Apple TV.

2. Use a USB-C cable to connect your Apple TV to your PC or Mac computer. For a 2nd or 3rd generation Apple TV, use a Micro-USB cable.

For a 3rd generation Apple TV or Apple TV HD, plug in the power cord. For a 2nd generation Apple TV, leave it unplugged.

3. If you have a PC with iTunes, or a Mac with OS Mojave or earlier, open iTunes on your computer. Select Apple TV in the list of media sources, then scroll down to “Restore.”

4. If you have a Mac with OS Catalina or later, open your Finder and select Apple TV in the sidebar, and then scroll to “Restore.”

5. Once your Apple TV is finished resettings, plug it back into your TV.

