How to reserve the new 2021 Ford Bronco 4x4 lineup of SUVs

Ford 2021 Ford Bronco family.

The new 2021 Ford Bronco was officially unveiled on Monday evening.

Ford also opened reservation books; deposits are $US100 and refundable.

Reservations for the First Edition trim are already full.

After years of waiting, the 2021 Ford Bronco is finally here. No longer a singular model, the Bronco is a 4×4 family now with a two- and four-door model, plus a smaller Sport model.

Ford opened its reservation books on Monday evening as well, so all interested customers are welcome to place a reservation for the new Bronco for $US100. To do this, simply visit the Ford website and pick your local Ford dealer. The deposit is refundable, by the way.

Then, in late 2020, that dealer will contact you for final configurations and pricing confirmation. On its website, Ford says that production and first deliveries of the Bronco are scheduled to start next spring.

Ford Reservation for 2021 Ford Bronco.

The Bronco is aimed squarely at the Jeep Wrangler. Both are rugged off-roaders, both are boxy, both are 4x4s, and both have removable doors and roof panels.

Business Insider reported on Monday that the base two-door Bronco will start at $US29,995, plus $US1,495 for destination and delivery. The four-door Bronco is expectedly more expensive with a base price of $US34,695, reports Roadshow. The Bronco Sport will start at $US28,155. More specific pricing for trims and options isn’t yet available.

When asked about the number of preorders Ford is taking on the new Bronco, a Ford spokesperson told Business Insider, “No word yet … let’s just say we were stampeded last night with extreme levels of interest.”

Indeed, many took to Twitter to show that the Bronco reservation site apparently crashed from said interest.

The #FordBronco order bank site crashed from being overloaded with millions visiting it after Bronco launch. #ford — Jimmy Dinsmore (@driversside) July 14, 2020

We had a stampede of reservations that overloaded the site, but we should be back up and running soon. Keep checking back in – we're not going anywhere and we want you behind the wheel of a Bronco just as much as you do. ???? — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) July 14, 2020

And as of Tuesday’s writing, reservations for the First Edition trim are already full. This isn’t surprising, as Ford intended the First Edition version to be a limited-production run anyway. It was never meant to last beyond the 2021 model year and production would be capped at 3,500 examples, according to Autoblog.

Ford Reservation for 2021 Ford Bronco.

If you missed out on the First Edition, fret not. There are still six versions of the Bronco to choose from.

