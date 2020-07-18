How to reschedule a meeting in Microsoft Outlook and automatically notify all attendees

- To reschedule a meeting in your Outlook calendar, all you need to do is change the timing, and hit “Send Update.”
- You can also just drag the meeting to a new slot in your calendar and then confirm the change when asked.
- You cannot reschedule or change details to a meeting to which you are invited – you can only change meetings you created.
If you need to reschedule a meeting for any reason, MicrosoftOutlook makes it easy to adjust a meeting or event you created, suggest a new time, and automatically notify all attendees.
You can make changes by opening up the meeting invite and making adjustments within the details page.
How to reschedule a meeting in your Outlook calendar
1. Open your Outlook calendar, and double-click on the meeting to open its details page.
2. Change the time, date, length, or description within the meeting. It’s often helpful to add a note letting attendees know why you’re rescheduling – something as simple as “scheduling conflict, need to move this to next week” will suffice.
3. Hit “Send Update” and all your attendees will receive a notification alerting them to the adjustment and asking them to accept or deny. If you are merely adding new attendees and not changing timing, you can send the updates only to the newly added parties – a popup will appear asking if you want to only notify new attendees.
Another easy way to change the date of a meeting is to simply drag the meeting from one location on your calendar to another. Click and hold on the meeting, and drag it to a new time slot before clicking to send an update.
