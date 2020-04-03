How to request an Uber with a car seat for your child

Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images You can request an Uber with a car seat if you are willing to pay a bit extra.

You’d simply select the car seat option when you set up your rideshare request on Uber.

Grabbing a rideshare when you have a small child can be complicated. It’s not as though you’re toting around their carseat if you don’t usually travel by car, especially if you live in or visit New York City.

But there are times when it’s necessary. If you want to use Uber in New York City, you do have the option to get an UberX vehicle with a forward-facing car seat, for a $US10 fee.

Also, your child must:

Be at least two years old;

Weigh 22 to 47 pounds;

Measure 31 to 51 inches tall.

You should also know that cars are only equipped with one car seat, so if you need more than one, you’ll have to look elsewhere for a safe ride to your destination. But for those with a single child in need of a car seat, as long as they meet those requirements, you should be good to go.

Here’s how to request an Uber with a car seat.

How to request an Uber with a car seat

1. Open your Uber app and tap “Where to?”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Where to?’

2. Enter your destination and pickup information.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Enter your destination.

3. Scroll through your vehicle options and select “Car Seat.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Car Seat.’

4. Tap “Confirm Car Seat” and request your ride.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap to confirm.

Once your Uber arrives, you will be responsible for putting your child in the seat.

