How to request an Uber with a car seat for your child

Devon Delfino
Olly Curtis/Future via Getty ImagesYou can request an Uber with a car seat if you are willing to pay a bit extra.

Grabbing a rideshare when you have a small child can be complicated. It’s not as though you’re toting around their carseat if you don’t usually travel by car, especially if you live in or visit New York City.

But there are times when it’s necessary. If you want to use Uber in New York City, you do have the option to get an UberX vehicle with a forward-facing car seat, for a $US10 fee.

Also, your child must:

  • Be at least two years old;
  • Weigh 22 to 47 pounds;
  • Measure 31 to 51 inches tall.

You should also know that cars are only equipped with one car seat, so if you need more than one, you’ll have to look elsewhere for a safe ride to your destination. But for those with a single child in need of a car seat, as long as they meet those requirements, you should be good to go.

Here’s how to request an Uber with a car seat.

How to request an Uber with a car seat

1. Open your Uber app and tap “Where to?”

How to request Uber with car seat 1Devon Delfino/Business InsiderTap ‘Where to?’

2. Enter your destination and pickup information.

How to request Uber with car seat 2Devon Delfino/Business InsiderEnter your destination.

3. Scroll through your vehicle options and select “Car Seat.”

How to request Uber with car seat 3Devon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect ‘Car Seat.’

4. Tap “Confirm Car Seat” and request your ride.

How to request Uber with car seat 4Devon Delfino/Business InsiderTap to confirm.

Once your Uber arrives, you will be responsible for putting your child in the seat.

