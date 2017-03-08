How to request a movie or TV show Netflix doesn't have

Netflix famously uses data about our viewing habits to decide which TV shows and movies to licence (and to make itself).

But many people don’t realise that there’s a direct way to tell Netflix what you want to see on the platform. Netflix has a “Request TV shows or movies” page that lets you submit titles it doesn’t have.

“Have a TV show or movie you’d like to see on Netflix?” the page asks. “Tell us about it below! This form is the one and only place to submit content requests.”

Of course, Netflix’s algorithms might already know you wish Netflix had that show, but there’s no harm in giving it a strong data point to really drive it home. And if enough people request a particular title, it could just pop up one day.

NOW WATCH: Airbus just revealed a wild concept car that can be airlifted by a drone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.