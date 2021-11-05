How to repot a houseplant to give it more room to grow

Houseplants should be repotted into fresh potting soil. Westend61/Getty Images

Most houseplants need to be repotted once every year or two.

There are obvious signs when it’s time to repot, like roots growing out of the bottom of the pot.

Choose a pot that’s 1 to 2 inches larger than the one the plant has outgrown.

Visit Insider’s Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories.

Repotting plants can be a delicate yet messy process, but it is an essential part of being a great plant parent. Most houseplants require repotting once every year or two, although this could depend on the type of plant and conditions it lives in.

Kierslyn Kujawa, plant expert and founder of Planted in Pots, shares her best tips and tricks on how to best repot your plant and give it the care it deserves to keep growing and thriving.

Signs it’s time to repot

When a plant has grown too big for its current pot, it’s time to transfer it to a larger one to give it more space to thrive. Repotting can be a stressful activity for your houseplant, which is why repotting is only recommended once every year or so.

Thankfully, houseplants are particularly good at showing you when they need extra attention. Kujawa says the telltale signs of the need for repotting can include:

Roots growing out of the bottom of the pot

Roots growing out of the top layer of soil

Plant needing to be watered more frequently than normal

It has been a year or two since repotting

Insects in the soil

Leaves dying and/or becoming smaller than before

What you need Gardening gloves

A pot one or two inches larger than your current one

Potting mat

Potting soil mix

Small handheld shovel

How to repot a plant Gently remove the old soil from the roots with your hands or a small shovel. Cavan Images/Getty Images Carefully remove the plant from its pot. Kujawa recommends keeping your plant in a plastic nursery pot inside a decorative pot so it is easy to wriggle out during this process. Gently squeeze the nursery pot while simultaneously and carefully pulling the plant out. Remove old, excess soil. Using gardening gloves, gently scrape off the oil soil, making sure to get in between the roots. Use a handheld shovel if your plant is rootbound. This process loosens roots to absorb nutrients in new soil. Before repotting, your plant should have only a few clumps of old soil. Trim roots. If your plant is healthy, only unwind and trim extra-long roots and leave the rest alone. If you are repotting due to insects in soil or root rot, unwind and trim any old, soggy roots as well as extra-long roots, says Kujawa. Add fresh soil to the new pot. Put a layer of fresh soil at the bottom of your new planter pot. “If your new pot is two inches taller than the last, put about two inches of soil at the bottom,” says Kujawa. Begin compacting your plant. Add more soil once your plant is in the pot. Work the soil around the sides of the planter and then eventually over the top of the roots. “You want to compact it enough so there are not large empty pockets within the roots where water can sit, but not too much where the roots cannot breathe,” says Kujawa. “Tap the sides and move the pot around to help the dirt shift before the final top off.”

Quick tip: Repot your plant before its usual watering day so you are not working with wet or soggy soil. Water it normally once the repotting is complete.



Choosing the right pot and soil

Terra cotta pots help maintain proper moisture levels. MmeEmil/Getty Images

Repotting houseplants is not a one-size-fits-all process because different plants require different soil types. To choose the right soil, Kujawa suggests looking at all of its environmental factors: dryness or humidity of the climate, light exposure, and watering frequency.

“If you have a tropical plant, you may need soil that will retain moisture,” says Kujawa. “If your plant likes to dry out between waterings, you’ll want a fast-draining soil like a succulent mix.”

As a general rule, plant roots need good airflow, nutrients, and drainage. While there are two options for soil – homemade or store-bought – there are things to know for each. With store-bought or premade potting soil, Kujawa recommends an all-purpose mix with perlite, a chunky element like bark, and nutrient-rich soil. With homemade potting soil, Kujawa recommends mixing an all-purpose potting mix, perlite, orchid bark, charcoal, and worm castings.

To choose the perfect pot – one that is one or two inches larger than the one the plant is already in – Kujawa always recommends a pot with a drainage hole, and if your watering habits are particularly erratic, a terra cotta pot is the way to go for its ability to wick away excess moisture.

“If you want a fancy indoor pot, choose a plastic/nursery pot that fits inside of the fancy pot, so it can still be watered and drained through,” says Kujawa.

Insider’s takeaway

With just a little patience, a few tools, fresh potting mix, and a new pot, repotting your plant can be a great way to not just care for, but connect with your plants. This necessary process will give your houseplants the room and nutrients they need and reward you with new growth for years to come.

8 low-light houseplants that can tolerate even the darkest corners of your home11 pet-friendly houseplants that can coexist safely with your cats and dogsHow to grow and care for a jade plant10 popular types of succulents and how to care for them