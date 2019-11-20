How to report someone on your PS4 for breaking PlayStation Network rules, through their profile or your private messages

Shutterstock There are two ways to report someone on your PlayStation 4.

You can report someone on your PS4 by going to their profile, or by selecting their name in your private messages.

You can report a player for the content of their PS4 profile, their profile photo, or something they wrote to you.

Based on your report, the player may be banned from playing online on their PS4. Make sure that your reports are legitimate, so Sony doesn’t take action against you for making false reports.

If another player violates the rules or policies of the PlayStation Network, you can report them, which may result in them getting banned from the PSN system.

If you’re hurt by someone’s behaviour and want to report them, you can do directly via their PS4 profile, or from a direct message you’ve received. This can because of be threatening, rude, offensive, or obscene communication. It can also be because they have sent you something that breaks the rules (like sharing cheat codes), or something that’s outright illegal.

When you make a report on your PS4, be sure your concerns are legitimate. Sony moderators aren’t sympathetic to false accusations designed to harm innocent players, and may punish you instead if it turns out that no rules were broken.

How to report someone on a PS4 via their profile



You can report someone based on something your find offensive in their profile.

1. Open the player’s profile.

2. Press the Options button on your controller.

3. Select “Report.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can report someone for the content of their profile by using the Options button within their profile.

4. Choose “Something in Profile.”

5. Select the reason you’re reporting the player, and then follow the instructions to complete the report and submit it to Sony.

How to report someone on a PS4 via Messages



1. From the Home screen, select “Messages.”

2. Select the conversation that you find offensive and highlight a specific message that you want to report. Then press the Options button on the controller.

3. In the menu that appears, choose “Report.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select the offensive message and choose to report it using the Options button.

4. Follow the instructions to indicate what you found offensive and submit it to Sony.

