How to report someone on Discord in 2 ways for inappropriate or otherwise rule-breaking behaviour

There are two ways to report someone on Discord, and the one you pick will depend on what your issue is.

The easiest way to report someone on Discord is to simply tell a moderator of the server that the inappropriate behaviour occurred in.

If you want to report something to Discord’s own Trust & Safety team, you’ll need to turn on the app’s Developer Mode.

It’s usually better to start with reporting something to a specific server moderator, and then if no action is taken, report to Discord directly.

Every Discord server has its own set of specific rules, as well as global rules that every server has to follow (you can’t post illegal content anywhere, for example).

If you’ve seen someone break a rule, or simply post something that you find objectionable, you may want to report it. Reporting a post or user on Discord can help keep your server a safe place for everyone, yourself included.

There are two ways to report a post on Discord, one of which is simpler than the other.

Here’s how to report someone on Discord using either the desktop app for PC and Mac, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to report someone to a Discord server moderator



If you want to report something or someone on Discord, the first thing to do is talk to your server’s moderator. Every server is required to have a moderator – this may be the person who created the server, or a team of people.

Server moderators have the ability to remove messages and ban users. This means that they can help deal with troublesome users.

You can usually tell if someone is a moderator by clicking their name and checking their role – if it says “Moderator” or “Admin” under their name, they’re likely the best person to go to. Different servers will have their own titles that fulfil the same purpose.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Depending on the server, moderators may have a different role name.

If the person has a crown next to their name, it means that they’re the server owner. This person would be a good option as well.

If for whatever reason you can’t find a moderator, ask around in the server. It’s likely that someone will know who’s in charge, even if you can’t find them yourself.

Once you find a moderator, message them privately to talk about who you want to report, and for what. You might need to provide evidence that they actually broke a rule, whether that be by sharing a screenshot of the inappropriate content or simply telling the moderator where it is.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Be sure to explain why you want to report someone.

In some cases, the moderator may not act on your report, or ignore it. If this is the case, and you still feel that some action needs to be taken, you can report the post straight to Discord’s own Trust & Safety team.

How to report someone to Discord’s Trust & Safety team

On a computer



Before you can get the information you need, you’ll have to turn on Developer Mode.

1. Open Discord on your Mac or PC and log into your account, if necessary.

2. At the bottom of the window near your username, select the gear icon.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Open your Discord settings.

3. Click “Appearance” in the left sidebar.

4. Scroll down and toggle on “Developer Mode.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Flip the switch to turn on developer mode.

Next, you need to get the user ID of the person you want to report.

To do this, simply right-click their username and select “Copy ID.” This will copy a string of numbers to your computer’s clipboard – paste it into somewhere you’ll be able to access easily later on.

Finally, if there’s a specific message you want to report, you need to get the message link. For that, go to the message you want to report and click the three dots that appear when you hover over the message. Then, select “Copy Link.” Paste this somewhere safe as well.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Copy both the user’s ID and message link.

Once you have the necessary information, you can send it to Discord’s Trust and Safety Team. You’ll need to give your email address, and paste the two IDs you got before into the “Description” box. Be sure to give more context to your report as well by describing what rule you think was broken.

Once you press “Submit,” the report will be sent to Discord. They will send you an email if they want to reply to your report.

On a mobile device



Again, you first need to turn on Developer Mode.

1. Open the Discord app on your iPhone or Android device and go into your user settings by tapping the gear or profile picture icon located next to your username in the side menu.

2. If you’re using an iPhone, tap “Appearance” and then “Advanced.” If you’re using an Android device, scroll down to “App Settings” and tap “Behaviour.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider The menus that you’ll need to open will differ depending on your device.

3. Turn on Developer Mode by toggling that option to the “on” position.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Turn on Developer Mode by flipping its switch.

Obtaining the user ID will vary slightly depending on the kind of phone you have. But in general:

1. Open the user’s profile by tapping on their icon.

2. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of the screen and then select “Copy ID.”

3. Once you’ve done this, paste this ID somewhere where it will be safe to copy again later.

To get the message link, go to the message and then tap and hold on it. On an iPhone, select “Copy Message Link.” On an Android phone, select “Share” and then “Copy to clipboard.”

You’ll then be able to send that information to the Trust and Safety team at Discord for evaluation. When you do this, paste the two IDs into the “Description” box, and provide some more context for your report.

