How To Replace Your Landline With Google Voice

Even if you hold your laptop up to your face like a flip phone, talking into your computer is lame. You want to use Google Voice like a real phone—with buttons and stuff. We’ll tell you how.Getting Started





If you don’t have it already, you’re going to need a Google Voice account. It’s easy. If you live in the US, you can get a Google Voice number right here, right now, for free. Do it. Now, each method we’ll detail will need some minor setup on the Google Voice side of things, so get to know it a little bit. The main setting you’ll be monkeying with is getting Google Voice to forward calls to the right number. Basically:

Log onto Google Voice

Hit the Settings button in the upper right hand corner.

Click on “Add another phone”, and punch in whatever number you want.

GV will call that number to confirm.

The High Roller: Ooma Telo

If Google Voice’s ability to unite all your numbers—not its cost—is what you’re most interested in, this is the solution for you. Ooma might look like a router, but it’s so much more. On its own, the system actually provides free, unlimited VoIP home phone service for the rest of your life. (Well, you still have to shell out for the thing, but it sure beats being a monthly prisoner of the telcos.) The Telo’s greatest talent, though, might be how seamlessly it integrates with Google Voice, letting you easily make and receive calls from and to your Google Voice number. Once you get the setup, ahem, dialed, it works effortlessly with GVoice, ringing when people call your virtual phone, displaying your account’s number when you dial out, and forwarding missed calls to your Google voicemail.

The setup is dead-simple:

Connect the Ooma between your router and broadband modem, and plug a regular phone into the regular phone jack.

To get the incoming side of things in working order set up GV so it forwards calls to the number Ooma assigns you.

For outgoing calls, the first thing you need to do is pay up: $10/month for the premier service.

Then click on the “Google Voice” tab in the browser-based Ooma settings page

Click the box that says “Use Google Voice as my outgoing number.” Boom.

On the Cheap: Linksys PAP2

The Linksys PAP2 is a little box that turns any home phone into a full-fledged VoIP phone. It’s so simple: You just plug your home phone into the PAP2’s jack and plug the PAP2 into your home network. That’s it; your hardware setup is done. The real magic (and work) lies in the VoIP service we’ll use: Sipgate, a VoIP service that gives you a free phone number. When combined with Google Voice, it’s as perfect a solution as $0/month will buy you: Sipgate gives you free incoming calls and Google Voice gives you free outgoing calls. You won’t notice any difference when it comes to receiving calls—your home phone will ring, just like it did with your landline. Making outgoing calls is a little less convenient because you’ll need to use Google Voice’s website to set up calls but that tiny trade leaves you completely free of monthly dues.

Here’s how to do it:

Sign up for Sipgate and get your free phone number.

Set up Google Voice to forward calls to your new Sipgate number.

Plug a phone into your PAP2, grab a pencil, and dial “****”

After the prompt, dial 110# (here’s why you need the pencil), and write down the IP address it recites back.

Type that IP address in your browser

On the resulting page, go to “Admin Login” and choose “Line 1”

Insert the proper info, Sipgate’s website has detailed instructions on the exact information you’ll need to plug into your PAP2. It’s right here.

Ulimate Irony: Use an Old Jailbroken iPhone