How To Get Rid Of Your Cable Bill With An iPad

Do you have it in you to cut the cord?If you have an iPad, at least most of the work is done for you. With help from a few subscription services and accessories, you may never feel like having cable again.
All you need to get started is a television with an HDMI port.
If you're most concerned with making sure you have access to current television shows, you need Hulu Plus. It costs $7.99 per month and you can sign up right here.
One of the go-to names in streaming media, Netflix has loads of movies and television ready and waiting for you to stream to your iPad and mirror onto your television. Unlimited streaming costs $7.99 per month.
You can load up your iPad with movie files and play them on your television via any number of media-player apps. We recommend GoodPlayer, which is available here for $2.99.
The Amazon Instant Video app offers Netflix-like functionality, getting you access to thousands of your favourite movies and television shows. If you're an Amazon Prime member, then you have free access to a majority of the content!
One of the best ways to get video off of your iPad and onto your television is with this adaptor. They're $41.29 on Amazon, which really beats Apple's own $50 price tag.
Apple TV connects to the internet via WiFi to bring you Hulu Plus, Netflix, and a host of other video options. It's $99 from Amazon.
Aereo is a service that lets you watch live over-the-air TV on your iPad and lets you record shows as well. This is all possible by 'renting' one of several small HD antennas connected to a data centre for $12 per month.
The service is expanding and will soon be available in other cities.
