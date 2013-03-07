How To Get Rid Of Your Cable Bill With An iPad

Photo: Dylan Love

Do you have it in you to cut the cord?If you have an iPad, at least most of the work is done for you. With help from a few subscription services and accessories, you may never feel like having cable again.



All you need to get started is a television with an HDMI port.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.