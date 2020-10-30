How to easily reorder items you've bought on Amazon in 2 ways

Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s easy to reorder items on Amazon.

Online shopping is the backbone of the internet. Even if you don’t care about social media or viral videos, no one can resist a good deal, delivered right to their door.

Amazon Prime makes online shopping as easy as it can be. Not only do you get free shipping on most items, but you can reorder those items whenever you like.

Of course, the most obvious way to reorder a product is to just open that product’s information page and buy it again, the same exact way you bought it the first time. But there’s an easier way â€” through your “Returns & Orders” list.

The “Returns & Orders” list shows every single item you’ve ordered on your Amazon account since you opened it, and has a “Buy it again” button for reorders. It also gives you the option to see your receipts, track shipments, and even request a replacement or return.

If you’re looking to have Amazon replace your local grocery store, you can also use Amazon Prime’s personalised “Your Essentials” list, which lets you reorder common household supplies.

How to reorder items on Amazon using the “Returns & Orders” list



1. Open Amazon and log into your account.

2. Click “Returns & Orders” in the top-right.

William Antonelli/Business Insider There’s a page dedicated to saving your order history.

3. You’ll be shown a list of all the products you’ve ordered in the past three months by default â€” you can click the dropdown menu near the top of the page to see further back.

4. To reorder an item, click the yellow “Buy it again” button under its name. If there’s no yellow button, it means that item is either out of stock, or can’t be reordered from this page â€” you’ll need to go to the item’s actual information page, like when you first bought it.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You can click the ‘Buy it again’ option on most items.

5. Once you click the button, you’ll be brought to a new page titled “Buy Again,” where the item you selected should be the first item. Click “Add to Cart” underneath it.

6. Add as many items to your cart as you’d like, then click your cart icon in the top-right and place you order.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You’ll also be suggested items that you’ve bought in the past.

How to reorder items on Amazon Prime using the “Your Essentials” list



Amazon used to offer physical items called Dash Buttons and Dash Wands that let you reorder certain household products easily. Those Dash items don’t work anymore, but Amazon now has a section on the website called “Your Essentials.”

This page lets you reorder all sorts of household items. It’s not totally clear which products are eligible for the Your Essentials list and which ones aren’t, but you’ll be able to tell via the “Add to Your Essentials” button on the side.

To add items to your Essentials:

1. Open Amazon and log in, and then head to this page. At the bottom of the page are a sampling of categories that you can find Essentials in. Select one, and Amazon will search it for you.

2. Find a product that’s listed as “Prime” and open its information page.

3. Scroll down below purchasing options and click “Add to Your Essentials.” It might have its own button, or be listed in small blue text.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Not all items can be added to the Essentials list.

4. Once you’ve added the item, you can click the Essentials option again to go to your full “Essentials” list.

Then, to reorder items from your Essentials list:

1. Open Amazon and head to your Essentials list. You can find it by hovering your mouse over “Account & Lists” in the top-right, and then selecting “Your Essentials.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Your Essentials are easy to find.

2. You’ll be shown all the items on your Essentials list. You can sort them using the buttons in the top-right.

3. Click “Add to Cart” under any item to put it in your cart. At that point, you can buy it like any other item.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You’ll be shown products from all sorts of brands.

