THE RACE TO REOPEN: A comprehensive guide for offices to safely and efficiently bring back workers

Getty Social distancing will still be the norm even as people return to work.

As some parts of the US slowly start to reopen, more employers are developing plans for a return to work.

But business operations won’t look the same and many offices will have to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines for the foreseeable future.

Business Insider has compiled a list of tips from experts on how to safely and efficiently reopen your office.

According to Phase 1 of the White House’s reopening guidelines, employers must close common areas, enforce strict social distancing measures, and regularly disinfect their workspace. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are also asking employers to make changes. This includes abstaining from handshakes and remaining at least six feet apart.

While reopening your business may provide much-needed financial relief, it can also be stressful. If you’re struggling with where to begin, we’ve compiled a list of tips from experts on how to reopen your workplace safely and efficiently.

How to keep your employees and customers safe after reopening:

The action plan employers should follow when reopening their offices to ensure the safest and smoothest transition possible

Here’s how to protect your team’s health:

Disaster recovery experts and IT specialists offer 8 steps companies should take before reopening the office to protect their team’s health and business’ safety

VR as a training tool:

How companies can use virtual reality to train their managers to handle coronavirus at work before reopening offices

Coronavirus testing 101:

What companies need to know about stocking up on coronavirus tests for employees before reopening offices

Must-have personal protective gear for the workplace:

The action plan employers should follow to secure protective equipment for staff ASAP as they consider reopening their offices

IBM’s reopening plan:

Bye bye buffets: IBM’s chief medical officer tells us what the tech giant will scrap from its offices so employees feel safe going back

Avoiding more lockdowns:

4 ways offices will have to change when they reopen to avoid contagion and a second round of lockdowns

The tools you need:

A realist’s guide to the tools and equipment leaders will need to bring employees back into offices safely and quickly

