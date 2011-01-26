8 Apps For Renting A Car With Your Phone

Photo: Jon Miller
As long as you’ve got a phone, you’ll have quick and easy access to a set of wheels on your next trip.It can be one less bit of planning to take care of before leaving, or it can be your lifeline when you suddenly find yourself needing a car.
We’ve assembled eight great apps that will make renting your next car easier than it would be at the counter.
Zipcar is the heavyweight among phone-based car rentals. Use their app to find a car located nearby, unlock the car with your phone, then drive away.
Priceline will help you score great deals on car rentals by negotiating on prices with major car rental companies like Budget and Avis. Use it for hotels and flights, too.
Use the Avis app to create a new reservation or change existing reservation. The app will find your closest Avis location and even get roadside assistance when you need help.
Use the Hertz app to find a new car quickly and affordably. App users are eligible for special deals each week.
Use this app to search 15,000 national and international rental car locations by entering an airport code, zip code, city, or your current location from your iPhone's GPS. You'll have a new car in no time.
Kayak searches all the major rental companies and finds the best deal closest to you. In addition to taking care of car logistics, use this app to book your flight and hotel.
Available for iPhone and Android, the Orbitz app finds car rental locations nearby using your phone's GPS.
Getaround is a peer-to-peer car rental service currently in open beta. Skip the middleman and rent a local car directly from the owner, or rent your own car to a visitor.
