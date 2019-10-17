How to rename photo albums on an iPhone to keep your Photos app organised

Meira Gebel
Sean Wolfe/Business InsiderYou can quickly rename a photo album on your iPhone using the Photos app.

Apple gives its users many ways to organise their files, messages, calendars, and pictures. The iPhone’s Photos app is a perfect example of that – you can create albums and slideshows out of existing pictures and videos without leaving the app.

If you have a lot of albums in your iPhone’s Photos app and need help deciphering this wedding from that wedding, the renaming feature comes in handy.

How to rename an album on iPhone using the Photos app

1. Launch the Photos app from your iPhone’s home screen, the icon depicting a colour wheel.

2. If not already selected, tap “Albums” from the bottom menu bar.

3. At the top of the screen, tap “See All” to the right of “My Albums.”

How to rename album on iPhoneMeira Gebel/Business InsiderScroll to find your albums and tap ‘See All.’

4. Next, select “Edit” from the top right-hand corner of the screen.

How to rename album on iPhoneMeira Gebel/Business InsiderTo rename, first select ‘Edit.’

5. Then, tap the text of the album you want to rename, not the album itself.

How to rename album on iPhoneMeira Gebel/Business InsiderTap the name of the album.

6. Use your keyboard to erase the album’s existing name by using the backspace button.

7. Type in the new name.

How to rename album on iPhoneMeira Gebel/Business InsiderUse your keyboard to erase the album’s existing name.

8. Once you’ve typed the new name for the album, tap “Done” in the upper right-hand corner.

How to rename album on iPhoneMeira Gebel/Business InsiderOnce you’ve typed in the new name, tap ‘Done.’

9. To complete the rename, tap “Done” one more time.

How to rename album on iPhoneMeira Gebel/Business InsiderTo complete, select ‘Done’ one more time.
