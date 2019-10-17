How to rename photo albums on an iPhone to keep your Photos app organised

Sean Wolfe/Business Insider You can quickly rename a photo album on your iPhone using the Photos app.

You can rename photo albums on your iPhone to keep your Photos app organised and easy to use.

Naming and renaming an album through the Photos app is simple and can be done in a few steps.

Apple gives its users many ways to organise their files, messages, calendars, and pictures. The iPhone’s Photos app is a perfect example of that – you can create albums and slideshows out of existing pictures and videos without leaving the app.

If you have a lot of albums in your iPhone’s Photos app and need help deciphering this wedding from that wedding, the renaming feature comes in handy.

How to rename an album on iPhone using the Photos app



1. Launch the Photos app from your iPhone’s home screen, the icon depicting a colour wheel.

2. If not already selected, tap “Albums” from the bottom menu bar.

3. At the top of the screen, tap “See All” to the right of “My Albums.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Scroll to find your albums and tap ‘See All.’

4. Next, select “Edit” from the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider To rename, first select ‘Edit.’

5. Then, tap the text of the album you want to rename, not the album itself.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap the name of the album.

6. Use your keyboard to erase the album’s existing name by using the backspace button.

7. Type in the new name.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Use your keyboard to erase the album’s existing name.

8. Once you’ve typed the new name for the album, tap “Done” in the upper right-hand corner.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Once you’ve typed in the new name, tap ‘Done.’

9. To complete the rename, tap “Done” one more time.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider To complete, select ‘Done’ one more time.

