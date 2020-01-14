How to rename a folder on your iPhone in 5 simple steps

S3studio/Getty Images You can easily rename a folder on your iPhone to reorganise your home screen.

When grouping apps together, Apple automatically labels folder with a general category term that you may wish to change to better organise your home screen.

The iPhone automatically labels folders with general categories, such as Entertainment, Utilities, and Music. You may want to personalise these categories later to better organise your apps.

Thanks to the latest iOS update, renaming a folder takes a few taps. You can easily rename a folder on an iPhone by using the “Rename” tab. Here’s how to do it.

How to rename a folder on an iPhone



1. Hold down on the folder you wish to rename.

2. Tap the “Rename” option from the pop-up menu.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Rename’ to start reorganising your home screen.

3. The current name for the folder would be highlighted. Delete and type in a new name for the folder.

On iOS 12, simply open a folder and tap its name to rename it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Delete the old name for the folder.

4. Tap “done” when you’ve typed in your new name.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Type in a new name for the specific folder.

5. Click the home button if you have an iPhone 8 or earlier to stop the apps from shaking. If you have an iPhone X or later, tap “Done” in the upper right hand corner of the screen.

