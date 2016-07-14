Hate the Pokémon craze? Here are 3 Chrome extensions to make sure you avoid it

Yes, you get it.

There’s a new Pokémon game and everyone loves it. Can we go back to reporting real news now, please? Isn’t it a children’s game? WHY ARE MORE ADULTS THAN KIDS PLAYING THIS GAME?

Those aren’t my personal sentiments towards the game, but some of you out there might be sick and tired of all the “Pokémon GO” coverage that’s flooded — nay — dominated social media feeds (and the internet in general) for the last week or so.

If you’re one of those people waiting and ready for the Pokécraze to be over, there’s a Chrome extension that cuts that wait time to zero.

It’s called “PokeGone,” and its tagline is “Gotta block ’em all.” Perfect.

The anti-fun extension is based on the Trump Filter, which describes itself as “A Chrome extension that removes Donald Trump from the Internet.”

The extension works better while you’re actually on a website, like, say, Tech Insider! Here’s what Tech Insider looks like before I installed the extension:

And here’s what it looks like with the extension:

You can even adjust the Pokémon filter sensitivity in the PokeGone extension’s options from “Aggressive” to straight up “Vindictive.”

It also works in Google searches, too, but not all of them.

If some Pokémon mentions slip by, you can always try a combination of all three anti-Pokémon Chrome extensions that exist, like “Pokemon NO!” and “Pokemon Go AWAY,” to maximise the chances of never seeing the word “Pokémon” ever again.

And now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to delete all three of these extensions immediately.

