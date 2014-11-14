Here's How To Remove The Personal Data Hidden Within Your Photos

You might not realise it, but your photos contain a ton of hidden details.

Buried within a photo’s code can be something called “Exif” data.

Exif data keeps a record of your data, such as the date and time you took a photo, your camera’s model and serial number, your camera’s settings, and even the GPS location where you took the photo.

These details can be handy for photographers who don’t want to manually record these kind of details in case they need to recreate a shot, but for those concerned about privacy, it’s best just to remove the data before uploading.

Luckily, there are already plenty of social networks that automatically remove Exif data when you upload a photo. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter all strip your photos of Exif data, but other sites like Tumblr, Flickr, Google+, and Dropbox don’t.

Here’s how to remove it yourself.

If you’re using Windows:

Right click on the image you want to remove the data from

Click “Properties”

Click “Details”

Click “Remove Properties and Personal Information”

…and then you’re free to select the details you’d like to keep or get rid of.

There’s no fast and simple way to remove Exif data on a Mac, but ImageOptim and Image MetaData Stripper are two free options that will do the trick.

Android users should consider trying EZ UnEXIF Free, Exif Eraser, or Instant EXIF Remover, according to Reddit.

If you’re using an iPhone or iPad, both Exif Wizard and TrashExif will get the job done.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.