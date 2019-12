How to remove Google Chrome extensions from your browser, or disable them

Shutterstock/Evan Lorne It’s easy to remove Google Chrome extensions or disable them temporarily.

You can remove Google Chrome extensions directly from the browser’s toolbar or by opening the “More tools” menu.

Extensions are small apps that customise your browser or give it additional features. You can also temporarily disable extensions if you don’t want to remove them.

Extensions are apps made for a specific web browser – like Google Chrome – that add extra features or customise the browsing experience in some way.

Google Chrome extensions can help you take a screenshot of a long web page, block ads on certain sites, remember passwords, and much more.

But if you find that you aren’t using an extension anymore, you can remove it from Chrome on your PC or Mac computer at any time.

Here’s how to do it.

How to remove Google Chrome extensions from the toolbar



Many extensions install an icon in the Chrome toolbar for quick access. If you see an icon for the extension you want to remove, you can almost always uninstall it by right-clicking on that icon.

1. Right-click the extension’s icon in the toolbar.

2. Click “Remove from Chrome‚Ķ”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can right-click an extension icon and choose to remove it from Chrome.

3. Confirm you want to do this by clicking “Remove” in the pop-up window.

How to remove Google Chrome extensions using the menu



If you don’t see the extension in the toolbar or if you want to remove several extensions at once, you can open “More tools” in the menu.

1. Click the three vertical dots in the top right of your Chrome browser and a drop-down menu should appear.

2. Choose “More tools” and then click “Extensions.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can see a list of all installed extensions by opening it in More tools.

3. You should see all the installed extensions on the Extensions page. To remove an extension, click “Remove” and then confirm you want to do this by clicking “Remove” in the pop-up window.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can uninstall an extension or simply disable it.

You don’t necessarily need to remove an extension. If you want to temporarily disable it, you can turn an extension off by clicking the button in the extension box to slide it to the left.

