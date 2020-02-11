How to remove a Google account from Google Chrome to erase its browsing data, bookmarks, and more

ReutersIt only takes a few clicks to remove a Google account from Google Chrome.

  • You can remove a Google account from Chrome at any time by accessing a settings menu.
  • To add or remove people, start by clicking on your circular profile picture in the upper right hand corner of the screen.
Google Chrome gives you the option to save multiple Google accounts so you can easily switch back and forth between profiles when browsing.

You can add a Google account to Chrome at any time – and just as easily remove one.

Whether it’s an old work account you no longer use, or a friend’s account that they used briefly on your computer, you can remove a Google account by opening and using a settings menu in your browser.

Here’s how to do it on your desktop.

How to remove a Google account from Google Chrome

1. Open Chrome on your Mac or PC.

2. From any webpage, click on your circular profile picture in the upper-right corner. If you don’t have a profile picture associated with your account, the circle will include your initials instead. If there is no picture or initials, you aren’t logged into any Google accounts on this computer.

3. Once you click your picture, a menu will open. Click the gear icon next to “Other People” near the bottom of this menu.

Image1 removeRyan Ariano/Business InsiderClick the ‘Other People’ gear.

4. This will bring you to a new window showing your current accounts. Here, hover your mouse over the account you want to remove until three dots appear in the upper right hand corner of its picture.

Image2 removeRyan Ariano/Business InsiderClick the three dots in your accounts menu.

5. Click the three dots, and then click “Remove This Person” in the small drop-down menu that appears.

Image3 removeRyan Ariano/Business InsiderSelect the ‘Remove This Person’ option.

6. Confirm that you want to delete that account’s data from this computer. Your browser will take a moment to process the request, and then will remove the Google account.

