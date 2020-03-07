How to remove followers on Facebook, or block or add them to a restricted list

Reuters/Dado Ruvic You can remove followers on Facebook in a few ways.

You can remove followers on Facebook by changing your settings to exclude any followers you’re not friends with.

However, if you want to prevent a particular follower from following you, you have to either block the person, or add them to your restricted list.

Facebook is a great way to stay connected with friends and loved ones from anywhere in the world, but it can also be a pit for privacy violations, harassment, or unwanted interactions. It can also be confusing to navigate the page, given how often they change privacy settings.

You may have discovered recently that, if your Facebook’s privacy settings aren’t strict enough, you have people on your followers list who aren’t your friends. People can follow you without sending you a friend request, but Facebook makes it so that you can restrict their access to your profile.

While you can’t remove a particular follower, you can change your setting to simply remove any followers you are not friends with, or restrict their access to your page.

Here’s how.

How to remove followers on Facebook on a computer

1. Click on the down arrow at the top right of your screen to open the menu.

2. Select “Settings” from the menu.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select ‘Settings.’

3. In the left-hand sidebar, select “Public Posts.”

4. In the dropdown menu next to “Who can follow me,” select “Friends.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Choose ‘Friends.’

How to remove followers on Facebook on a mobile device

1. Open the menu by tapping the three horizontal lines at the bottom right of your screen.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap open the menu.

2. Scroll down and tap “Settings & Privacy.”

3. In the drop-down menu, tap “Settings.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Settings.’

4. Scroll down to the “Privacy” section and tap “Public posts.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Scroll down and tap ‘Public Posts.’

5. Under Who Can Follow Me, tap the bubble that says “Friends.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Under Who Can Follow Me, tap ‘Friends.’

However, if you’re bothered by one particular follower who isn’t your friend, there’s no way to actually make them unfollow you – that control is on their end. What you can do, however, is either block them, or add them to your restricted list.

If you block them, they will not be able to see anything on your profile anymore, nor you theirs.

If you add them to your restricted list, they will only be able to see posts that you mark as public.

How to block a follower on Facebook

1. Go to the profile of the person you want to block or restrict on Facebook’s website or mobile app.

2. Tap the three dots on the right hand side under their name.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the three dots next to the person’s name.

3. On the Manage menu, tap Block, then confirm.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Block.’

How to add someone to your restricted list on Facebook on a mobile device

1. Go to their profile.

2. Tap the friends button under their name, to the left of the three dots.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the friends button.

3. At the bottom of the pop-up menu, tap “Edit Friend Lists.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Edit Friend Lists.’

4. At the bottom of the menu, tap “Restricted” to restrict their access.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Restricted.’

How to add someone to your restricted list on Facebook on a computer

1. Go to their profile page.

2. Hover over the dropdown menu that says “Friends.”

3. Click “Add to another list..”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Under ‘Friends,’ click ‘Add to another list…’

4. Click “Restricted.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Restricted.’

