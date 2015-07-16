How to get rid of Flash on your computer

AP Images It’s time to get rid of Flash.

Adobe Flash is a common piece of software used by most computer web browsers to play videos, GIFs and animations. If you’ve used the internet, chances are you’ve used Flash.

However, while you may enjoy the software’s services when perusing a selection of funny cat GIFs, it’s no secret Flash has a dark side.

As well as being a common culprit causing computer and browser crashes, Flash has some pretty serious shortcomings when it comes to security.

Over the last week alone, there have been a staggering three serious zero-day vulnerabilities uncovered in Adobe Flash.

Zero-day vulnerabilities are flaws that are found and targeted by hackers before they are discovered by security professionals.

With this in mind, there are more than a few reasons you may want to purge your computer of Adobe’s leaky Flash Player.

We’ve created a step-by-step guide teaching you how to remove Flash from the Chrome, Internet Explorer, Firefox and Safari web browsers.

Chrome

To get rid of Flash on Google’s browser take the following steps:

Copy and paste “chrome://plugins” into your search bar.

Find the Adobe Flash Player plugin.

Click disable.

Internet Explorer

To ditch Flash on Microsoft’s browser:

Click the gear icon in the top righthand corner of your browser window.

Click “Internet options.

Go to the Programs submenu.

Click Manage add-ons.

Click Shockwave Flash Client.

Click Disable.

Firefox

To turn Flash off in Mozilla’s browser:

Find and click on the hamburger icon in the top right of the browser menu.

Click on “Add-ons.”

Go to the left column and click the “Plugins” sub-menu.

Go to the drop-down menu next to Shockwave Flash.

Click “Never Activate.”

Safari

Finally, to scrub Adobe Flash from your Macbook:

Click on the Safari drop-down menu on the top left of your screen — next to the Apple logo.

Click Preferences.

Click Security.

Click Manage Website Settings.

Click Adobe Flash Player.

Head to the “Go to the When visiting other websites” menu.

Click Block.

