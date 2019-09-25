How to remove contacts from the Favourites list in your iPhone's Phone app

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images It’s easy to remove favourites from your iPhone’s Phone app.

You can remove favourites from your iPhone contacts if you no longer wish to include someone on your Phone app’s Favourites list.

Your Favourites list on your iPhone, or any iOS device, allows you to quickly access contacts without endlessly scrolling through your address book.

Most of your iOS devices come with a Favourites list for your contacts.

Favoriting someone will allow you to quickly contact them by FaceTime, phone call, iMessage, or SMS text – instead of endlessly scrolling through your address book.

Your Favourites list can be found in the Phone app on your iPhone, and removing contacts from that list is easy.

Here’s how to do it.

How to remove favourites from your iPhone



1. Unlock your iPhone.

2. Launch the Phone app from the homescreen.

3. At the bottom of the screen, tap the Favourites icon on the far left – the star icon.

4. To remove a favourite, first tap the Edit button in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap Edit in the top right-hand corner.

5. Scroll to find the favourite you wish to remove, and tap the red circle with a minus symbol in the middle on the left-hand side.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap the red circle with a minus symbol in the middle.

6. Next, tap Delete on the far right of the contact’s box.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap Delete.

