You can remove all references of Donald Trump from Twitter -- here's how to do it

President-elect Donald Trump has nearly 20 million Twitter followers, and he tweets often.

His presence on the platform can be hard to avoid — whether it’s people re-tweeting his statements, people arguing with him, people celebrating him, or any other manner of things, Twitter is a social network where Trump towers.

For many users that’s fine, but some folks are using Twitter’s new filtration tools to remove Trump’s oversized impact on their feed.

Here’s how they’re doing it.

As of mid-November, Twitter users now have much stronger filtration tools. You can filter by word, phrase, username, and hashtag. You can even filter emoji! It's really easy to add filters. Just go to the Settings menu (click on your Profile picture): When you get there, click on the 'Muted Words' menu on the left side: From there, you can mute whatever you'd like: On mobile? No problem! -Go to the Notifications area. -Click the gear icon for the Settings menu. -Select 'Muted Words.' Notably, this is different from muting a user. Even if you mute a user, there are other ways for their content to make it into your feed. This enables finer filtration. As time goes on, if you want to change how your mute settings work, you can unmute just as easily: If a muted word/phrase/etc. does show up in your feed, Twitter fills the void with a stock image:

This tool can be used for other, less political filtration purposes as well: And when we say, 'less political,' we really mean 'far, far more charged.'

