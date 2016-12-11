You can remove all references of Donald Trump from Twitter -- here's how to do it

President-elect Donald Trump has nearly 20 million Twitter followers, and he tweets often.
If the press would cover me accurately & honorably, I would have far less reason to “tweet.” Sadly, I don’t know if that will ever happen!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2016
His presence on the platform can be hard to avoid — whether it’s people re-tweeting his statements, people arguing with him, people celebrating him, or any other manner of things, Twitter is a social network where Trump towers.
For many users that’s fine, but some folks are using Twitter’s new filtration tools to remove Trump’s oversized impact on their feed.
twitter with trump blocked is great pic.twitter.com/lypZWoa304
— Owen ???? (@ow) December 5, 2016
Here’s how they’re doing it.
On mobile? No problem!
-Go to the Notifications area.
-Click the gear icon for the Settings menu.
-Select 'Muted Words.'
Notably, this is different from muting a user. Even if you mute a user, there are other ways for their content to make it into your feed. This enables finer filtration.
