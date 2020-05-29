How to remove devices from a Disney Plus account by logging out individually or from all devices at once

Ivan Marc/Shutterstock Disney Plus recently added a feature that lets you log out of all your devices with one click.

To remove devices from Disney Plus when you’ve hit the maximum number or no longer plan to stream movies on a device, you can log out of the app on each device.

Disney Plus recently added a “log out of all devices” feature, which lets users sign out of all their devices at once through their account settings.

Depending on which device you’re logging out of, the set up will be slightly different.

There are options on platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to force logouts on all registered devices. This helps protect your account information and track who is using your login credentials when you’re watching on multiple devices, especially public ones. It also helps you keep track of how many people may be streaming from your account at the same time to avoid hitting your simultaneous viewing cap.

This has been a heavily requested feature on Disney Plus, and in April 2020, the streamer finally made the feature available. If you want to only log out a single device, it’s better to choose the Log Out option in your Account settings as it won’t interrupt your other logins.

Here’s how to log out of Disney Plus on various devices.

How to log out of Disney Plus on a browser

1. Go to disneyplus.com.

2. While logged in, hover over your profile avatar in the upper right-hand corner and click Log Out to log out of your browser, or click Account to proceed to log out of all devices.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can also access pages for your account and app settings from this dropdown.

3. Select Log Out Of All Devices.

Abbey White/Business Insider This option is listed under the Account Details heading.

4. Enter your password to confirm.

Abbey White/Business Insider It may take up to 4 hours for the rest of your devices to log out.

How to log out of Disney Plus on a mobile phone or tablet

1. Open the Disney Plus app.

2. Tap the profile icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the lower menu.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can access all your account settings through this icon on a phone or tablet.

3. Select Log Out to log out from this device, or tap Account to proceed to log out of all devices.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider If you tap Log Out you’ll only log yourself out of the mobile app.

4. Tap Log Out Of All Devices.

5. Enter your password to confirm.

