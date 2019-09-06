How to remove connections from your LinkedIn account on desktop or mobile

Shutterstock/Nopparat Khokthong To remove connections on LinkedIn, you’ll need to go directly to the profile of a connection or find an account on your Connections list.

You can remove connections on LinkedIn via the desktop version of the site or the iPhone or Android mobile app.

LinkedIn limits the number of people you can connect with, so if you’re hitting that limit, you can remove connections that you don’t care for to make room for new connections.

Making connections on LinkedIn can help you grow your professional network, and may lead to new opportunities. But sometimes those connections are no longer something you wish to maintain, and removing connections can help you streamline your network.

Removing connections can also help you stay within LinkedIn’s network size requirements (if you’re somehow getting close to making 30,000 connections).

Here’s how to remove connections on desktop and mobile, whether you know who you want to remove by name, or need to find people by searching through all of your connections.

How to remove connections on LinkedIn on a computer

If you’re already on the profile page of the person you want to remove from your LinkedIn connections, you can easily do that by clicking the “More…” button in their introduction card, and selecting “Remove Connection.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can remove connections right from that connection’s profile page.

But you can still get it done if you aren’t sure about their name, as long as you can recognise the name or profile photo of the person you want to remove from your connections.

Here’s how to remove a person via the Connections page:

1. Go to linkedin.com and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Tap “My Network” in the top toolbar.

3. Click “Connections” in the left-hand sidebar.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can click ‘Connections’ to open a full list of the people you’ve connected with.

4. Scroll through your contacts list; when you see the person you want to remove, click the three dots to the right of their name and the “Message” button.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Remove connection’ to delete them from your list.

5. Select “Remove connection.”

How to remove connections on LinkedIn on the mobile app

Just like the desktop version of LinkedIn, the mobile app allows you to remove connections either via their profile page or the Connections page.

If you know the name of the person you want to cut ties with, you should type that name into the search bar to get to their profile. From there, tap the three dots next to their name and select “Remove Connection,” and confirm your choice by tapping “Remove Connection” one more time.

Otherwise, here’s how to get it done via the Connections page:

1. Open your LinkedIn app and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Tap the connections icon in the bottom toolbar and select “View Connections” at the top of the screen. If the top of the screen instead reads “My Communities,” tap that, and then tap “Connections” in the next menu.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Open your full Connections list.

3. Scroll through your connections until you find the one you want to remove – once you find that connection, tap the three dots to the right of their name and select “Remove Connection.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Remove Connection.’

4. Confirm your choice by tapping “Remove Connection” in the pop-up window.

