How to remove the Apple ID from your iPhone in 2 different ways, to wipe your data and information from the device

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images You should remove the Apple ID from your iPhone if you’re giving the device to someone else.

It’s easy to remove the Apple ID from your iPhone in two different ways.

When you remove your Apple ID from an iPhone, it will wipe all related data and information from the device.

You may want to remove your Apple ID if you’re changing accounts or selling your iPhone to a new owner.

Linking your Apple ID to your iPhone is vital to keeping you connected to all your favourite apps and data – including photos and documents, emails and text messages, and even your iTunes library.

However, having all this information so readily available when you’re upgrading your phone or selling it to someone else isn’t particularly ideal.

In this case, you’ll want to wipe all of your data from your iPhone by removing the Apple ID from the device.

Thankfully, doing so is quick and easy and can even be done remotely if you don’t have your phone handy. Here’s how to do it.

How to remove the Apple ID from your iPhone via Settings



1. On your iPhone’s home screen, tap the Settings app icon to open it.

2. At the top of the screen, tap the tab with your name and the “Apple ID, iCloud, iTunes & App Store” header, then tap the “iTunes & App Store” banner.

3. Tap your Apple ID, then “View Apple ID,” and enter your password if prompted.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Tap on View Apple ID.

4. Scroll down to the bottom and tap “Remove This Device” just under iTunes in the Cloud section.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Select Remove This Device.

5. A pop-up will take you to the external Apple ID website, where you should enter your username and password, then tap “Devices.”

6. Choose the device you wish to remove from your Apple ID and tap it, tapping “Remove” once more to confirm your choice.

How to remove the Apple ID from your iPhone on the iCloud website



1. Log into your iCloud account using your Apple ID and password.

2. Under “Find My Phone,” select “All Devices.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider You can see all the device that you’ve signed into your Apple ID with on the iCloud website.

3. Find the iPhone you wish to remove from your Apple ID and and tap “Remove from Account” to confirm.

