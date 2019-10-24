How to remove your Apple ID from an Apple Watch by unpairing it from your iPhone

- You can remove your Apple ID from an Apple Watch by removing its Activation Lock, which will erase your information and unpair it from your iPhone.
- You’ll need to remove your Apple ID from an Apple Watch if you are giving the watch away, so your personal information is wiped and a new user can sign in.
If you are selling or giving away your Apple Watch, you’ll need to remove the Activation Lock before someone else can begin to use it.
This removes your Apple ID and other personal information, and unpairs it from your iPhone, which allows the watch to be configured by a new user.
Here’s how to do it.
How to remove your Apple ID from an Apple Watch
1. Make sure that your iPhone and Apple Watch are in range of one another and then start the Watch app on your iPhone.
2. On the My Watch tab, tap the watch at the top of the screen.
3. Tap the “i” to the right of the watch entry at the top of the screen.
4. Tap “Unpair Apple Watch” and confirm you really want to do it. If you have a cellular model, you will also need to choose whether to keep or remove your cellular plan.
5. When requested, enter your Apple ID password to complete the process.
