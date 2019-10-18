How to remove an email account from your iPhone in 5 simple steps

NurPhoto/Getty Images You can manage your email accounts in the ‘Passwords & Accounts’ section of your iPhone’s settings.

You can easily remove an email account from your iPhone – from the Mail app and any other apps it’s connected to – through your iPhone’sSettings app.

Apple’sMail app is a convenient location to view all of your email accounts, but you can remove an account from the app in a few steps.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories .

The Apple Mail app is a versatile app that allows you to view all of your email accounts in one place. When you find yourself no longer using an account, however, you can simply remove it through the Settings app on your iPhone.

Most people have multiple email accounts, and at the bare minimum have a personal account and a work account. Apple‘s Mail app allows you to sync these together – which you can also do on Outlook or Gmail – instead of downloading the separate apps for each.

To remove an email address, you can access account details in your Settings app. From there, you can also choose what data you’d like to sync the account with – including your calendars and contacts.

If you ever want to add an email account back, you can easily do so from youriPhone. You can also do this from your iPad.

Here’s how to remove an account.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to remove an email account from your iPhone



1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and tap on “Passwords & Accounts” from the fifth list of tabs.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The “Passwords and Accounts” tab in your Settings.

3. Here you’ll find your account details, including a list of linked email accounts that you can sync with your Mail, Contacts, and Calendar apps.

4. Tap the account you’d like to delete from the “Accounts” tabs list. This will bring you to the email account’s details page, where you can choose to sign out or sync it with other devices.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Choose an account from the list of your accounts.

5. Toggle off the Mail button to remove the account from your Mail app, or tap the red “Delete Account” text at the bottom of the list and cofirm the deletion in the pop-up window to remove the account from your device altogether.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Delete Account’ to remove the email account from your device.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.