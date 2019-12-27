How to remove an account from Instagram if you have multiple accounts

Shutterstock/NARAPIROM You can easily remove an account from the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android.

You can easily remove an account from Instagram in six simple steps.

If you have multiple Instagram accounts, removing an account you no longer use or want can clean up your account and notifications.

It’s important to note that removing an account is different than permanently deleting an account from Instagram.

Whether it’s for work, to document hobbies, or show off the life of your adorable pupper, it’s not uncommon to run multiple Instagram accounts.

However, you might find yourself needing to remove one of these accounts from your Instagram because maybe your Instagram-famous dog died and you want to close that chapter, or you just need a little break from your personal Instagram.

Fortunately, it’s easy to remove extraneous Instagram accounts. Here are six steps to remove an Instagram account using your iPhone or Android.

How to remove an account from Instagram

1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android. Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The interface layouts are analogous on iPhone and Android.

2. Tap the down arrow next to your Instagram username at the top of the screen.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Tapping the arrow will pull up all of your Instagram accounts. Removing an account is the same as simply logging out in these steps. If you want to wipe the account from Instagram completely, that is a different process.

3. Select the account that you want to remove from the drop-down list.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You’ll need to be logged into the account you want to log out of. You can also log out of multiple accounts at a time.

4. Tap the three lines in the top-right corner.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Don’t get sucked into the distraction of checking your timeline — everything you need to do to log out is done from your profile page screen.

5. Tap “Settings,” or the gear icon, from the menu.

6. Tap the blue “Log Out” text at the bottom of the screen. Click the blue “Log Out” button in the pop-up window to confirm your choice. In this window you can also log out of multiple accounts at the same time by tapping the circle to the right of the account name – a blue check mark should appear in the circle if you’ve selected the account.

Emma Witman/Business Insider After clicking ‘Log Out’ the first time, you’ll be prompted to confirm, in case you change your mind or are logged into the wrong account.

The account will no longer show up alongside your other Instagram accounts.

