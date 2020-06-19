6 simple steps to remove a tick correctly and prevent tick-borne illness

Himagine/Getty Images Some ticks can spread illnesses like Lyme disease, and you’ll want to remove them within 24 hours.

To remove a tick, all you need is a pair of tweezers.

It can be difficult to spot a tick bite, so it’s important to check for ticks after you’ve been in wooded areas or tall grass, such as when you’re hiking.

Follow these steps to remove a tick correctly and learn what you should do next.

Tick bites are often harmless, but the longer a tick stays on you, the higher your risk of exposure to a tick-borne illness, like Lyme disease.

If you stay vigilant and check yourself for ticks after outdoor activities, and know how to properly remove one, there is little chance you’ll be affected by a tick-borne illness.

Here’s what you need to know to safely remove a tick from your body if you find one.

How to remove a tick

You don’t need any special equipment to remove a tick effectively, says Andres Romero, MD, infectious disease specialist at Providence Saint John’s Health Centre.

Even though many pharmacies sell specialty tick tweezers, a pair of fine-tipped tweezers is all you need to get the job done.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Grasp the tick as close to its head as you can with a pair of tweezers. Try to grab the tick close to your skin’s surface. This will help ensure you pull the entire tick out, and not just a part of its body.

Eraxion/Getty Images Try to grab the tick as close to the head as you can.

2. Pull upward with steady pressure. Try not to twist or jerk the tick, as this can cause parts of the tick to break off and stay in your skin.

3. If some of the tick stays in your skin, don’t panic. It will usually heal on its own, though you can have a doctor remove it if you prefer. Mouth parts that are left behind can cause some inflammation, but are typically harmless.

4. Do not use a match or nail polish to try and smother the tick. This can result in the tick injecting its bodily fluids into your body, increasing the risk of infection.

5. If you are concerned about tick-borne illness, you should preserve the tick in a small plastic bag after removal and take it to your doctor for testing, Romero says.

6. Or, you can simply dispose of the tick by flushing it down the toilet. Make sure you wash your hands – and the bite site – with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each to reduce the risk of infection.

What to do after you remove a tick

Aside from cleaning the area, most people won’t need any additional medical attention after removing a tick, Romero says.

A tick can only transmit disease to you if it has been attached long enough to have finished its feeding, which is typically about 24 hours or longer, Romero says. So, the sooner you remove a tick, the lower your chances of illness.

If you aren’t sure how long you’ve had the tick, you may want to consider reaching out to your doctor – especially if you live in an area where Lyme Disease is more common, like in the northeastern parts of the US.

CDC Residences (not infection locations) of reported cases of Lyme disease in 2013.

Your doctor will likely advise you to keep an eye on the bite site, and seek further medical attention if you develop a fever or a red, circular rash, which could be signs of Lyme Disease or another tick-borne illness.

Overall, you should be on the lookout for the following symptoms and see a doctor if any of these develop within 30 days of removing a tick:

Rash

Fever

Headache

Muscle or joint pain

Fatigue

Any following treatment for a tick-borne illness will depend on how severe it is, but in most cases, you can be treated effectively with antibiotics.

