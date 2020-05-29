How to remove a device from your Netflix account in 5 simple steps

Shutterstock It’s easy to remove an unneeded device from your Netflix account.

You can remove a device from Netflix by deleting it from the list of connected devices in your account settings.

You may need to remove a device from Netflix if you were previously sharing an account or your password has been compromised.

You can only remove devices from Netflix via the website as the option is unavailable on mobile.

One of the most clever security features Netflix offers is keeping a list of registered devices. This allows you to see who is accessing your account and from where, not to mention it allows you to remove devices you don’t recognise or no longer want cleared for streaming.

Finding this list in your Netflix account is pretty straightforward, as is the process to delete the devices in question. This change can only be made via the Netflix website and is not available via the mobile app.

Here’s how to remove a device from Netflix via desktop.

How to remove a device from Netflix

1. Go to Netflix’s website on a desktop web browser and sign into your account with your username and password.

2. In the upper right-hand corner of the screen, click the small profile icon and then click “Account” to be taken to your settings page.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘Account.’

3. Scroll down until you reach the “Settings” section and click “Manage download devices.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘Manage download devices.’

4. Find the device you wish to remove from your Netflix account and click “Remove device.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘Remove device.’

5. Your selected device will be removed from Netflix and you will receive a green confirmation message on your screen letting you know this action has been completed. All downloads on the device will be removed and the device will no longer have downloading permissions in future, unless re-added.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider You can delete the device you no longer use to stream video.

It should be noted that Netflix only allows two devices to download from a single account simultaneously on its standard plan. Removing devices from Netflix allows you to begin downloading on new devices right away.

