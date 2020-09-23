How to remove a device from iCloud and disconnect it from your account

Westend61/Getty Images

You can remove a device from iCloud in your Mac’s System Preferences or in your Apple mobile device’s Settings.

Your Apple devices use iCloud to stay backed up and in sync. If you’re no longer using a device, though, you should remove it from your iCloud account.

If you acquired an Apple device that’s still connected to someone else’s iCloud account, contact the previous owner and ask them to remove it using iCloud.com.

Most Apple users use iCloud to synchronise and backup their devices as well as to access some Apple services available through iCloud. When you stop using, give away, or sell one of your devices, though, you need to remove it from your iCloud account. You can do that using your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

How to remove a device from iCloud using an iPhone or iPad



1. Start the Settings app and then tap your account name at the top of the screen.

2. Scroll down to find the list of devices connected to your account. Tap the one you want to remove.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Remove your devices from iCloud via the device list in Settings.

3. Tap “Remove from Account.” You’ll need to confirm you want to do this.

How to remove a device from iCloud using a Mac



1. Click the Apple icon at the top of the screen and then choose “System Preferencesâ€¦”

2. Click “Apple ID” at the top right of the System Preferences window.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can find your iCloud settings in System Preferences.

3. In the pane on the left, scroll down and click the device you want to remove. Then click “Remove from Account…” You’ll need to confirm you want to remove it.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You should see the devices connected to your iCloud account.

How to remove a device from an iCloud account you don’t own



If you recently acquired an Apple device but can’t start using it because it’s still linked to the original owner’s iCloud account, you’ll need that person’s help to reset the device and gain access to it. Contact the previous owner and ask them to perform these steps:

1. Open iCloud.com in a web browser and sign in if needed.

2. Click “Find iPhone.” (Go here even if it’s a different kind of device, like an iPad or an Apple TV.) The owner might need to sign in with their Apple ID.

3. Click “All Devices” at the top of the screen and then click the device to be removed.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The original owner needs to find the device in the list on Find iPhone.

4. Click “Erase [device name].”

5. Click “Erase.” The device will be factory reset and removed from the iCloud account.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select a device and click ‘Erase’ to remove it from your iCloud.

