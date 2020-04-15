How to remove a paired device from Alexa, and disconnect it from your smart home setup

Shutterstock It’s easy to remove devices using the Alexa app.

You can remove a paired device from an Alexa hub, such as an Amazon Echo, by going through the Alexa app.

The Alexa app is what you used to set up your Alexa-enabled device, and can be used to change nearly any of its settings.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are dozens of devices that are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, and chances are you have many in your home.

If you’re moving any Alexa-enabled device out of your home, you need to remove it from your Alexa beforehand. This is vital for keeping your personal data safe, and keeping your Alexa app uncluttered.

To remove a device from an Alexa hub, follow these steps.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to remove a device from Alexa



1. Open the Alexa app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Tap “Devices” in the bottom-right corner.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open your app’s Devices menu.

2. Tap “All Devices” and then scroll to and tap the device you want to remove.

William Antonelli/Business Insider This is the same screen where you pair new devices.

3. Tap “Settings” on the device’s page.

4. Tap the trashcan icon (or the word “Trash”).

The app will take a few seconds to process your request. Once it does, your device will be removed.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.