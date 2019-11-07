How to remove a buyer's bid from your listing on eBay

Natee Meepian/Shutterstock You can remove a bid from one of your listed items on eBay in certain circumstances.

You can remove a bid on an eBay item you’ve listed if you don’t want a specific user to purchase an item you’re selling, though only under certain conditions.

Removing a bid on eBay doesn’t prevent the same user from placing another bid on your item.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Selling on eBay is a quick and easy way to make a little extra cash, but it’s not always a smooth process.

If you’re looking to remove a buyer’s bid from an item you’re selling, eBay will only allow you to remove a bid for the following reasons:

A potential buyer requests a cancellation, and you accept it.

You’ve made an error in the item description that needs to be changed.

The item you’ve listed is no longer for sale, and you’re ending the listing.

You believe the buyer is fraudulent.

That said, here’s how to remove a bid on your listing.

How to remove a bid on your item on eBay

1. Log into your eBay account.

2. Click “Help & Contact” in the menu bar on the top of your home screen.

3. In the search bar on the next screen, type “cancelling a bid” and then click “Cancelling bids & managing bidders,” which should be the top search result.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Select ‘Cancelling bids & managing bidders.’

4. On the next page, scroll down and click the blue “Cancel a bid” button.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the blue ‘Cancel a bid’ button.

5. At the bottom of the following screen, click “Get started.”

6. From the items you have listed for sale, click the one with the bid you wish to retract. You’ll want to copy the item number as well as the User ID of the bidder.

7. On the page for cancelling a bid, enter the item number, the User ID of the bid you’re cancelling, and the reasons you want to cancel the user’s bid, then click “cancel bid.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘cancel bid’ for your final step.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.