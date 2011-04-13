"Sorry, What Was Your Name Again?" Try These 7 Tricks And You'll Never Forget

Photo: Flickr
How many times have you met someone, spoken to them for five minutes, then realised you can’t remember their name?Asking them to repeat it is embarrassing. Still, this situation happens all the time.
Remembering someone’s name is a big deal. According to memory expert Bob grey, it flatters the other person and forces them to remember you too.
Sure, it's obvious, but we usually don't hear the other person's name when they say it.
We're too worried about how we're being perceived. After all, first impressions are hard to change.
Get comfortable with yourself and make a conscious effort to listen from the get-go.
Don't worry about doing it correctly, but when you spell out someone's name, you force yourself to process it.
Write it or sound it out silently. Either way, the name should stick.
If it's an unusual name, say something.
Ask about the derivation or story behind it.
Don't worry about saying the name a magic number of times.
grey says once or twice is plenty.
If the name suggests an image, concentrate on that.
For instance, if someone is named Jack, imagine an old-fashioned carjack.
