"Sorry, What Was Your Name Again?" Try These 7 Tricks And You'll Never Forget

Dylan Love
Handshake

Photo: Flickr

How many times have you met someone, spoken to them for five minutes, then realised you can’t remember their name?Asking them to repeat it is embarrassing. Still, this situation happens all the time.

Remembering someone’s name is a big deal. According to memory expert Bob grey, it flatters the other person and forces them to remember you too.

1. Hear the name

Sure, it's obvious, but we usually don't hear the other person's name when they say it.

We're too worried about how we're being perceived. After all, first impressions are hard to change.

Get comfortable with yourself and make a conscious effort to listen from the get-go.

2. Spell the name

Don't worry about doing it correctly, but when you spell out someone's name, you force yourself to process it.

Write it or sound it out silently. Either way, the name should stick.

3. Comment on the name

If it's an unusual name, say something.

Ask about the derivation or story behind it.

4. Use it in conversation

Don't worry about saying the name a magic number of times.

grey says once or twice is plenty.

5. Use the name when leaving

It's one final attempt to cement the name in your brain.

6. Use imagery

If the name suggests an image, concentrate on that.

For instance, if someone is named Jack, imagine an old-fashioned carjack.

7. Use rhymes

Dave needs to shave. Megan is a pagan. Caroline's divine.

Got it? Good. For more tips check out:

