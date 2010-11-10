How To Remember Everything Without A Calendar

Don’t write anything down again

Photo: Neurovar.com

It’s easy to lose track of what you’re supposed to do each day when you’re bombarded with e-mail requests. And it can be a hassle to set a separate calendar alert every time you’re e-mailed a new meeting time or appointment.Two new startups hope to simplify reminders by delivering them directly to your inbox when you need them. Nudgemail, allows you to set alerts for events by sending the service an e-mail with the time you want to be reminded in the To field. You can also forward messages to Nudgemail and have them sent back to you are ready for them.



Followup.cc does much the same thing as Nudgemail, with the addition of an online calendar for managing your reminder and the option to include multiple recipients in the CC or BCC fields.

The best thing about these services is that they can be accessed entirely over e-mail. There’s no need to download special software, apps, or access a web utility. All you need is an inbox.

Register for a Nudgemail account Visit Nudgemail.com and type in your e-mail address to send yourself a confirmation message. No need for passwords or other personal information. Everything is handled over e-mail. Set your first reminder All your reminders will be sent to an @nudgemail.com address with the time attached. For example, if you want to receive your reminder tomorrow, send the e-mail to '[email protected]' You can also get more specific: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] They all work. Check your e-mail for confirmation When you set your first reminder, you'll receive an e-mail confirmation. This only happens with your first reminder, but you can change your setting to receive a confirmation every time. Check your e-mail for the reminder Your reminder from Nudgemail will arrive at the time you specified in the To field. If you scheduled the reminder for EOD, you'll receive the e-mail at 6:00 p.m. Reminders set for a specific day will arrive at 6:30 a.m. by default. Click to the next slide to see how you can adjust these times. Adjust your preferences You can customise Nudgemail to fit your changing schedule. Send an e-mail to [email protected] and you'll receive a quick response with a menu of options: delivery times, vacation blockers, snooze times, etc. You can also change these settings with an e-mail to nudgemail. For example, an e-mail to [email protected] will switch on your vacation reminder. Click here for a full list of of options. Have a business? Get an enterprise account If you have a small business, Nudgemail offers a service that can send reminders to all of your employees. It's a decent alternative to a company calendar system with Outlook or Google Apps. Nudgemail doesn't have a set pricing plan, but says it will be comparable to other e-mail services. Hit the snooze button on your e-mails with Followup.cc Followup.cc allows you to save important e-mails for later. By forwarding your message to the service, you can set a time when you would like it returned back to your inbox as a new message. It does require you to create a log in, but you also get access to an online calendar. And unlike Nudgemail, Followup.cc gives you the option to include multiple recipients on reminders. Select a time you want your e-mail pinged back to you Followup.cc uses similar commands as Nudgemail. Forward your e-mail to [email protected], [email protected], etc. to receive the message again at the specified time. Unlike Nudgemail, you can include other people in the To, CC, or BCC field. (Nudgemail says this feature is coming soon). We suggest you turn confirmations off unless you want another e-mail crowding your inbox every time you set a reminder. With Gmail, your reminders will thread with the original conversation One of the followup.cc's nicest features is its ability to thread your messages in Gmail so you can refer back to the original. If you aren't ready to be reminded, you can snooze the message with one click. Manage your reminders with Followup.cc's calendar It's nothing fancy, but the Followup.cc calendar allows you to view and edit your e-mail reminders. The calendar defeats the purpose of managing all your reminders only in e-mail, but some users may still want to view their upcoming events on one screen. If you want to receive reminders the old-fashioned way... Click here to learn how to sync your Google calendar to your iPhone >>

