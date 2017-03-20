How to relieve back pain if you're sitting all day at work

Tim Sitt, author of “Move Or Die: How the Sedentary Life is Killing Us and How Movement, Not Exercise, Can Save Us,” explains what you can do at work to relieve back pain associated with sitting at your desk for long periods of time. Following is a transcript of the video.

The first and simplest thing you can do to relieve back pain is to get up. For example, even just walking around the office, one or two minutes is enough, because it changes the posture of the body, it increases blood flow. A great stretch that you can do to relieve some of the back ache that you experience from sitting for long periods of time is to just stand up, take a few steps away about three or four feet from your desk. Put your hands on the top of the desk and look at the floor and just really imagine pulling the desk forward. Just sticking your hands on the desk, pulling it forward and allowing yourself to feel that stretch through your sides and feeling that pressure relieved off your lower back. So your hips will be hinged at about a ninety degree angle. You can hold that position for about twenty seconds and make sure that when you get up, you’re engaging your core and getting up slowly and mindfully.

