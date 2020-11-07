5 fun and easy ways to release more endorphins and boost your mood

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images Laughing and getting in the sun are two ways to release endorphins.

You can release endorphins by exercising, having sex, meditating, laughing, and having sex.

Endorphins are a type of hormone that may provide pain relief, reduce inflammation, trigger the production of dopamine, and encourage general happiness.

Feeling good after exercising is caused by the release of hormones called endorphins. But you don’t have to hit the gym to get the same rush.

There are a bunch of activities you can do that boost your mood, and the science behind it goes beyond the fact that you’re enjoying yourself. Some behaviours are proven to lead to a release of endorphins, which can result in happiness and more.

Here’s what you need to know about endorphins and how you can release them to improve your health.

What are endorphins?

Endorphins are a type of hormone produced by the brain and nervous system. They activate the body’s opioid receptors, says Jeffrey M. Cohen, PsyD, Instructor of Medical Psychology at Columbia University Medical Centre. Opioid receptors are part of a system that controls pain and reward. By activating the opioid receptors, endorphins can temporarily affect aspects of both physical and mental health.

There are opioid receptors throughout the body in the gut, heart, lungs, blood vessels, and blood cells, which explains why the health effects of endorphins can be so widespread, says John Krystal, MD, a psychiatrist at Yale Medicine and Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine.

For example, the release of endorphins can:

Provide pain relief: By activating the opioid receptors, endorphins can have an analgesic, or pain-relieving, effect, Cohen says. When endorphins bind to these receptors, they can inhibit the release of proteins that transmit pain. Additionally, Krystal says endorphins may reduce pain by binding to receptors in the spinal cord.

By activating the opioid receptors, endorphins can have an analgesic, or pain-relieving, effect, Cohen says. When endorphins bind to these receptors, they can inhibit the release of proteins that transmit pain. Additionally, Krystal says endorphins may reduce pain by binding to receptors in the spinal cord. Encourage general happiness: These hormones can also promote an overall sense of well-being and happiness, Cohen says.

These hormones can also promote an overall sense of well-being and happiness, Cohen says. Reduce inflammation: “Opioid receptors are located on many blood elements involved in the immune response and endorphins, by stimulating these receptors, can reduce inflammation. Opioid receptors are also located in many sites in the body where they also reduce the consequences of inflammation,” says Krystal. Over time, chronic inflammation can increase your risk of diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

“Opioid receptors are located on many blood elements involved in the immune response and endorphins, by stimulating these receptors, can reduce inflammation. Opioid receptors are also located in many sites in the body where they also reduce the consequences of inflammation,” says Krystal. Over time, chronic inflammation can increase your risk of diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Trigger the production of dopamine: The production of endorphins can also trigger the production of dopamine, which is another hormone associated with pleasure.

How to release endorphins

There are various ways that you can release endorphins for a mood boost and pain relief. Here are five different activities to experience that coveted endorphin rush:

1. Exercise

Exercising is a great way to improve your mood and even alleviate depressive symptoms due to the increase in endorphin production. Cohen says just 20 minutes of intense exercise a day can act as an effective antidepressant. In fact, a 2013 review of multiple studies determined that the benefits of long-term exercise on depression are comparable to the benefits of antidepressants.

For the best results, incorporate different forms of exercise into your workout routine. A large 2019 study found that a combination of aerobic exercise and strength training was more effective than just one or the other at relieving depression.

2. Have sex

Having safe, consensual sex regularly is a fun and healthy way to release endorphins. Krystal says endorphins are released in the brain in conjunction with sexual behaviour, such as arousal and orgasm.

Orgasms also release the hormone oxytocin, which counteracts the stress hormone, cortisol, and can help you feel happier and more relaxed.

3. Meditate

Meditation and mindfulness can facilitate the production and release of endorphins, Cohen says. A small 2017 study found that mindfulness meditation in the context of a 25-minute hatha yoga session was able to boost mood immediately after the session. This could be due in part to the release of endorphins.

A 2015 review stated that meditation may additionally increase dopamine levels, further contributing to a good mood after your meditation session.

4. Laugh

Laughter triggers the production of endorphins. “It appears that we release endorphins in the brain when we laugh, but it is not yet clear if that is why laughing elevates our mood,” says Krystal.

A small 2017 study showed that laughter in a social setting, in particular, can release endorphins. The study also states that laughter can lower levels of cortisol, which promotes relaxation as well.

When you’re feeling down, get yourself laughing and releasing endorphins by:

Watching a favourite funny movie or show

Listening to stand-up comedy

Reminiscing over funny memories with friends

5. Get out in the sun

Exposure to the sun may increase endorphin levels. A 2015 study conducted on mice found that UV radiation from the sun has a positive effect on endorphin production, suggesting that the same could be the case in humans.

At the very least, getting enough sun will help your body produce more vitamin D, which may help boost your mood. Low levels of Vitamin D, or a vitamin D deficiency, are associated with depression.

However, Cohen urges people to be safe and protect themselves from the harmful effects of UV radiation. Avoid too much sun exposure and always wear sunscreen.

Insider’s takeaway

All of these behaviours are proven to release endorphins, but every activity might not work for everyone. It’s important that you find enjoyable activities that can boost your mood as an individual. Overall, it’s most important to figure out what works best for you and stick with it to improve your mood.

