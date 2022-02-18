5 easy and effective ways to reheat a rotisserie chicken

You can reheat a rotisserie chicken whole, sliced, or in pieces depending on what you need it for. EasyBuy4u/Getty Images

When it comes to convenient grocery store items, it’s tough to beat the multitasking potential of a rotisserie chicken. This pre-cooked poultry makes a fantastic main course on its own, but its meat can also be incorporated into any number of dishes.

If you find yourself with a rotisserie chicken that’s not at its optimal piping-hot temperature, you may be wondering how to reheat it without drying it out.

Recipe developer and food blogger Aysegul Sanford of Foolproof Living explains exactly how to reheat rotisserie chicken using a microwave, the stovetop, the oven, an air fryer, or an Instant Pot.

Quick tip: To keep rotisserie chicken from drying out in the fridge, Sanford says to let it fully cool, cover it in plastic wrap, and then put it in a leakproof, airtight container. It’ll stay fresh in the refrigerator for three to four days.



Method 1: In the oven

Reheating a rotisserie chicken in the oven will give you beautifully-crisp skin. This method is the most hands off, which can help save time in the kitchen.

Sanford recommends you preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and add a cup of chicken broth to an oven-safe dish. Add the whole rotisserie chicken to the dish and cover with a tinfoil tent to enable even and thorough steaming.

Then, put the dish in the oven and cook for 25 minutes with the tinfoil on. Remove the tinfoil and bake for an additional 5 minutes. The chicken can be sliced and served right away.

Method 2: In the microwave

The microwave is the quickest reheating method but it still requires a bit of prep work.

It’s important to remove the meat from the bones before you heat it. Chicken bones heat much more quickly than the meat does, so if you microwave the rotisserie chicken with the bones still in place, you’ll end up with inconsistent temperatures.

After you strip the meat from the bones, Sanford recommends cutting the meat into strips and transferring it to a microwave-safe plate or bowl. Next, cover the bowl or plate with a damp kitchen cloth and microwave for 2 to 3 minutes until the meat is heated all the way through and ready to use.

Method 3: On the stovetop

Heating the chicken on the stovetop gives the juiciest results, while the oven make it crispier and the microwave is faster. Westend61/Getty Images

If you have a bit of spare time and want to get the juiciest reheated chicken possible, go with the stovetop method.

According to Sanford, you should remove the chicken from the bones, cut it into strips, then heat enough butter or oil in a frying pan over medium-high to coat the bottom of the pan.

Add a cup of chicken broth and a pinch of salt, then lower the heat to a simmer. Drop in the chicken strips and simmer in the chicken stock, adding more stock if the liquid starts to evaporate, for 12 minutes. Drain or remove the chicken from the stock and use it in any of your favorite dishes.

Method 4: In the air fryer

Like the oven, the air fryer provides crispy skin on your reheated rotisserie chicken, and it does so much more quickly. “Place the whole chicken in the air fryer, set it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and cook for 4 minutes,” says Sanford.

If you’re working with pieces of rotisserie chicken instead of the whole bird, you can reheat in the air fryer by arranging the pieces in the basket without overcrowding it, then cooking in the air fryer at 350 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes.

Method 5: In an Instant Pot

The Instant Pot’s pressure cooker setting enables you to quickly and evenly reheat your rotisserie chicken. Sanford adds a cup of chicken broth to the Instant Pot, followed by the whole rotisserie chicken.

She sets it to pressure cook and lets it cook for 5 minutes before using the instant release to open the lid. After 5 minutes, it should be warm and ready to use straight away.

How to repurpose rotisserie chicken

Add the chopped or shredded rotisserie chicken meat to soups, enchiladas, nachos, or salads. GMVozd/Getty Images

Rotisserie chicken can be incorporated into countless dishes, making it one of the most versatile items you can add to your grocery list. Some of the possibilities include:

Using it as a filling. Whether you’re making enchiladas, quesadillas, pot pie, samosas, or any other filled dish, rotisserie chicken’s juiciness and gentle flavor make it the perfect addition.

Whether you’re making enchiladas, quesadillas, pot pie, samosas, or any other filled dish, rotisserie chicken’s juiciness and gentle flavor make it the perfect addition. Put it in a salad. For a nutritious lunch or dinner, add shredded rotisserie chicken to a bed of greens and your favorite vegetables, then toss the whole thing in a fresh vinaigrette.

For a nutritious lunch or dinner, add shredded rotisserie chicken to a bed of greens and your favorite vegetables, then toss the whole thing in a fresh vinaigrette. Topping your favorite snack. Shredded rotisserie chicken can add healthy, lean protein to classics like pizza, nachos, and loaded fries.

Shredded rotisserie chicken can add healthy, lean protein to classics like pizza, nachos, and loaded fries. Stirring into a soup. Got a craving for chicken noodle soup, but don’t feel like boiling raw chicken? Remove the skin from rotisserie chicken meat, cut it into chunks, and stir it right in.

Got a craving for chicken noodle soup, but don’t feel like boiling raw chicken? Remove the skin from rotisserie chicken meat, cut it into chunks, and stir it right in. Making chicken stock. Instead of buying premade chicken stock at the supermarket, you can make your own by boiling and simmering the leftover bones of a rotisserie chicken with onions, carrots, celery, and herbs. Cover the chicken and vegetables with water and cook until the stock takes on a dark golden color, then strain out the solids and store in the fridge until you’re ready to use your stock in a recipe.

