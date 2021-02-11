This is the best way to get leftover fries back to crispy

LauriPatterson/Getty Images There are many ways to reheat french fries, though the microwave should be avoided.

Moisture and cold are the enemies of the perfectly crisp fry, but size also matters.

A quick dip in a countertop deep fryer gives the best results, but a blazing-hot oven works, too.

Microwaving, which induces steam, is a no-no and should be avoided.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Few eating pleasures surpass grabbing that first french fry from the golden, salt-flecked pile of just-fried goodness and crunching through its crispy shell to a fluffy centre.

Of course, that’s not always possible and if you’re not motivated to cut and deep-fry your own, you may have to settle for the carryout version. This means at least one of two things: that the fries are already cold and limp by the time they have arrived or that you over-ordered and now have future-soggy fries to contend with.

To help breathe new life into your takeout batons, we’ve enlisted two British-born masters of the fry â€” er, chip â€” to help break down the best ways to reheat them and mimic that just-fried crunch.

Why fries get soggy so fast

From the moment they leave their hot-oil bath, french fries are in a race against moisture and cold, which erode their crispness. The starches inside a potato hydrate when fried and once they start to cool, that moisture sweats out, leading to limp fries.

“The inside of the potato is already moist and steamy and, if the fries were delivered in a takeaway container, they would have been wrapped up and gone sweaty from the steam they have released,” says food writer, stylist, and chef Annie Nichols, author of the Potatoes cookbook.

The type of fry you get also affects how quickly they get soggy â€” and how well they reheat. Ed Szymanski, the British-born chef and owner of carryout-only fish-and-chips shop Dame in New York City, opts for fat wedges cut from large russet potatoes to slow the creep of moisture. Unlike the skinny fast-food ones, large fries are more likely to crisp back up without burning, while maintaining interior fluffiness.

Quick tip: Store leftover fries in an airtight container in the fridge for no more than a couple of days; they get stale quickly.

Method 1: Fry them a second time



For best and fastest results, Szymanski swears by a four-quart countertop deep fryer, which retails for around $US100. “It’s the safest way to fry anything at home,” he says. “It has temperature control so you don’t have to faff around with a Dutch oven or thermometer and it’s small enough to even fit in a New York City kitchen.”

Refrying works best because of its cooking speed. The hot oil warms the fry’s surface, while continuing to conduct heat to its interior, creating a sufficiently hot middle and pleasantly crunchy exterior in seconds.

If you don’t have a fryer or you’re pressed for time, you can also accomplish a second fry on the stovetop. Nichols will reheat leftover fries in a hot skillet with 1 to 2 teaspoons canola or vegetable oil for a few minutes. Just be sure now to overcrowd the pan.

Product Card (small)

How to reheat fries in a countertop deep fryer

Prep the fryer. Fill the fryer with canola oil (another bonus of the countertop fryer: you don’t have to change the oil every time). Heat it to 375 degrees F and carefully lower in the fries. Cook quickly. They should be crisp and hot in one to two minutes: “Once they’re crispy, you’re good to go,” says Szymanski. Remove immediately. Drain on paper towels and taste. If needed, salt generously. Although your cold, leftover fries were previously seasoned, taste them after you reheat them, no matter the method you choose. “I put hundreds of french fries in my mouth a day; you have to do that at home, even if you’re reheating,” Szymanski says. “More often than not, I find they need more salt, especially if I’m going to dip them in ketchup.”

Quick tip: Canola oil is often used for deep frying because it has a high smoke point and neutral flavour.

Method 2: Pop them in a super-hot oven



Absent a countertop deep fryer, our experts prefer a blazing-hot oven and large sheet pan as the most affordable and simple option. Plenty of home cooking sites laud the air fryer â€” a small convection oven that mimics deep frying with hot air and a fraction of the oil â€” for this task, but an oven works just as well, Szymanski says. “If you already made the investment, I would tell people it’s ok to use one, but it’s basically the same thing as putting a little oil on the fries and putting them in a hot convection oven.”

How to reheat fries in an oven

Get the oven super hot. Preheat to 450 or 500 degrees F. “Don’t be afraid of getting it, like, really hotâ€”so hot that a wave of heat hits you when you open the door,” Szymanski says. You shouldn’t need to add oil, Nichols adds, as leftover fries already have some fat on themâ€”whose chief role here is as a conductive agent for even heat distribution across the potatoes’ surface. Place the fries on a baking sheet. Spread the fries in a single layer on the tray, slide them in, and roast for 3 to 5 minutes, depending on their thickness. “At that temp, you don’t even need to turn them,” Szymanski adds. Remove immediately. Taste, adding salt if needed, and enjoy.

Never microwave french fries



The main takeaway for achieving crispy reheated fries is to avoid doing anything to induce steam, meaning â€” you guessed it â€” microwaving is out of the question, Szymanski says. “Microwaves work by heating up water molecules, so if you put fries in, which obviously have water in them, it will make them soggy.”

Insider’s takeaway

A quick dip in a countertop deep fryer will breathe new life into soggy fries. If you don’t have one, roasting in a hot oven will also do the trick.

Thebest deep fryers you can buyChefs share 10ways to make frozen french fries taste even betterI tried 10 ways tomake frozen fries better, and there are 9 hacks I’d definitely doagainThe best airfryers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.