Here are the last days you can register to vote for the 2020 primary elections in every state and how to do it

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Marissa Jimenez, 22, registers to vote on National Voter Registration Day in Los Angeles, September 27, 2016

The deadlines for registering to vote vary by state.

Each US state and territory has its own dates and rules for registering to vote in person, online, and by mail, for both the primaries and the general election.

This chart lists all the dates for registering before the primary elections for 2020. Links for more info on each state’s primary dates are available below.

The 2020 primary elections are fast approaching. If you aren’t registered, you can’t vote.

Typically, the three ways you can register are online, by mail, or in person. A few states also let you register on the day as long as you have the right documentation. But most make you do it ahead of time.

Here are the last days Americans can register to vote in every state and US territory:

Alabama

Alabama’s primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register by February 17 in person, by mail, or online.

For more information visit Alabama’s Secretary of State.

Alaska

Alaska’s primary election will be on April 4, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person, by March 5.

For more information visit Alaska’s Division of Elections.

American Samoa

American Samoa’s primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register by February 2 in person or by mail.

For more information visit American Samoa’s Election office.

Arizona

Arizona’s primary election will be on March 17, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by February 18.

For more information visit Arizona’s Secretary of State.

Arkansas

Arkansas’ primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register by February 2, in person or by mail.

For more information visit Arkansas’ Secretary of State.

California

California’s primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register by February 17 in person, by mail, or online.

For more information visit California’s Secretary of State.

Colorado

Colorado’s primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register by February 10 by mail, or online by February 24. Voters can also register in person up to and on the day of the election.

For more information visit Colorado’s Secretary of State.

Connecticut

Connecticut’s primary election will be on April 28, 2020. Voters must register by mail or online by April 23, or in person until noon on April 27.

For more information visit Connecticut’s Secretary of State.

District of Columbia

District of Columbia’s primary election will be on June 2, 2020. Voters must register by mail or online by May 12. You can also register in person up to and on Election Day.

For more information visit District of Columbia’s Board of Elections.

Delaware

Delaware’s primary election will be on April 28, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by April 4.

For more information visit the State of Delaware.

Democrats Abroad

The primary election for Democrats living overseas is on March 3, 2020. Each state sends out a ballot at least 45 days before the election and voters must register by the deadline for the state they last lived in.

For more information visit Democrats Abroad.

Florida

Florida’s primary election will be on March 17, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by February 18.

For more information visit the State of Florida.

Georgia

Georgia’s primary election will be on March 24, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by February 25.

For more information visit Georgia’s Secretary of State.

Guam

Guam’s primary election will be on May 2, 2020. Voters must register by mail or in person by April 22.

For more information visit Guam’s Election Commission.

Hawaii

Hawaii’s general election will be on April 4, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by March 5.

For more information visit the State of Hawaii.

Idaho

Idaho’s primary election will be on March 10, 2020. Voters must register by mail or online by February 12. You can also vote in person up to and on Election Day.

For more information visit Idaho’s Secretary of State.

Illinois

Illinois’ primary election will be on March 17, 2020. Voters must register by mail by February 19, online by March 1, or in person up to and on Election Day.

For more information visit Illinois’ Board of Elections.

Indiana

Indiana’s primary election will be on May 5, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by April 6.

For more information visit Indiana’s Secretary of State.

Iowa

Iowa’s primary election will be on February 3, 2020. Voters must register by mail by January 19, online by January 24, or in person on the day of the vote.

For more information visit Iowa’s Secretary of State.

Kansas

Kansas’ primary election will be on May 2, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by April 11.

For more information visit Kansas’ Secretary of State.

Kentucky

Kentucky’s primary election will be on May 19, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person, by April 20.

For more information visit Kentucky’s Board of Elections.

Louisiana

Louisiana’s primary election will be on April 4, 2020. Voters must register by mail or in person by March 5, and online by March 15.

For more information visit Louisiana’s Secretary of State.

Maine

Maine’s primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register by February 11 by mail, but they can vote in person up to and on the day of the election.

For more information visit Maine’s Secretary of State.

Maryland

Maryland’s primary election will be on April 28, 2020. Voters must register by mail or online by April 7, and April 23 in person.

For more information visit Maryland’s Board of Elections.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts’ primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register by February 12 by mail, in person, or online.

For more information visit Massachusetts’ Secretary of State.

Michigan

Michigan’s primary election will be on March 10, 2020. Voters must register by mail or in person by February 9. Online registration is not available.

For more information visit Michigan’s Secretary of State.

Minnesota

Minnesota’s primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register February 11 by mail or online. Voters can also register in person up to and on the day of the election.

For more information visit Minnesota’s Secretary of State.

Mississippi

Mississippi’s general election will be on March 10, 2020. Voters must register in-person or by mail by February 9. Online registration is not available.

For more information visit Mississippi’s Secretary of State.

Missouri

Missouri’s primary election will be on March 10, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by February 12.

For more information visit Missouri’s Secretary of State.

Montana

Montana’s primary election will be on June 2, 2020. Voters must register by mail by May 3, or in person up to and on Election Day.

For more information visit Montana’s Secretary of State.

Nebraska

Nebraska’s primary election will be on May 12, 2020. Voters must register by mail or online by April 17, or in person by April 24.

For more information visit Nebraska’s Secretary of State.

Nevada

Nevada’s primary election will be on February 22, 2020. Voters must register by mail by January 29, in person by February 1, or online by February 3.

For more information visit Nevada’s Secretary of State.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s primary election will be on February 11, 2020. Voters must register by mail by January 29, or in person up to and on the day of the election. Online registration is not available.

For more information visit New Hampshire’s Secretary of State.

New Jersey

New Jersey’s primary election will be on June 2, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by May 12.

For more information visit the State of New Jersey.

New Mexico

New Mexico’s primary election will be on June 2, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by May 5.

For more information visit New Mexico’s Secretary of State.

New York

New York’s primary election will be on April 28, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by April 3.

For more information visit the State of New York.

North Carolina

North Carolina’s primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register by mail by February 7. You can also register in person during the early voting period, but you can’t register on Election Day.

For more information visit North Carolina’s State Board of Elections.

North Dakota

North Dakota’s primary election will be on March 10, 2020. It’s the only state in the US that does not require voter registration. Voters can turn up on the day with their ID and proof of address.

For more information visit North Dakota’s Secretary of State.

Northern Marianas

Northern Marianas’ primary election will be on March 14, 2020. Voters must register by mail or in person by January 14.

For more information visit the Commonwealth Election Commission.

Ohio

Ohio’s primary election will be on March 17, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by February 16.

For more information visit Ohio’s Secretary of State.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register by February 7 in person or by mail.

For more information visit Oklahoma’s State Election Board.

Oregon

Oregon’s primary election will be on May 19, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person, by April 28.

For more information visit Oregon’s Secretary of State.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s primary election will be on April 28, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by March 29.

For more information visit the State of Pennsylvania.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s primary election will be on March 29, 2020. Voters must register by mail or in person by February 8.

For more information visit Puerto Rico’s Election Commission.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s primary election will be on April 28, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by March 29.

For more information visit Rhode Island’s Board of Elections.

South Carolina

South Carolina’s primary election will be on February 25, 2020. Voters must register by January 26 by mail, online, email, fax, or in person.

For more information visit South Carolina’s Election Commission.

South Dakota

South Dakota’s primary election will be on June 2, 2020. Voters must register by mail or in person by May 18. Voters cannot register online.

For more information visit South Dakota’s Secretary of State.

Tennessee

Tennessee’s primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register by mail, in person, or online by February 2.

For more information visit Tennessee’s Secretary of State.

Texas

Texas’ primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register by mail or in person by February 2.

For more information visit Texas’ Secretary of State.

Utah

Utah’s primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register online by February 25 or by mail February 2. You can also vote up to and on the day of the election in person.

For more information visit the state of Utah.

Vermont

Vermont’s primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register by mail by Election Day, and you can register online or in person on Election Day.

For more information visit Vermont’s secretary of state.

Virgin Islands

The US Virgin Islands’ primary election will be on June 6, 2020. Voters must register by mail or in person by May 7.

For more information visit Virgin Island’s Election System.

Virginia

Virginia’s primary election will be on March 3, 2020. Voters must register online, by mail, or in person, by February 8.

For more information visit Virginia’s Department of Elections.

Washington

Washington’s primary election will be on March 10, 2020. Voters must register by mail or online by March 2, or in person by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information visit Washington’s Secretary of State.

West Virginia

West Virginia’s primary election will be on May 12, 2020. Voters must register by mail, online, or in person by April 21.

For more information visit West Virginia’s secretary of state.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s primary election will be April 7, 2020. Voters must register by mail or online by March 18, but can register in person up to and including Election Day.

For more information visit Wisconsin’s Elections Commission.

Wyoming

Wyoming’s primary election will be on April 4, 2020. Voters must register by mail by March 21, or in-person on Election Day.

For more information visit Wyoming’s Secretary of State.

