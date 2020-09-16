Election Day is almost here — here's how to register to vote in the 2020 elections

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

The window for registering to vote is closing soon, and every state except North Dakota requires citizens to register if they want to participate in the election.

There are three main ways to register to vote: online, by mail, or in person. Read on to see what steps you need to take to make sure you’re registered.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With just two months to go before Election Day, the window for registering to vote is closing.

Every state except North Dakota requires American citizens to register if they want to vote.

There are three main ways you can register, online, by mail, or in person, and in most states, you have to do it before the election on November 3. Also, if you’ve moved, changed your name or want to update your political party affiliation, you need to update your voter registration.

At least 39 states allow people to register online with proof of residency â€” that usually means a state ID.

You can use your state’s election office website to register online. Or, you can go to vote.org and click on “check your registration.”

Every state except Wyoming gives people an option to also register by mail. You can do this by filling out the National Mail Voter Registration Form. Be ready to share information such as your name, address, race or ethnicity, and your identification number. Then, mail your application to the required address. It is usually listed at the bottom of the form.

Do note, the US Postal Service has recently experienced mail delivery delays in some areas, so you’ll want to get your application in well before the deadline. And make sure you have the correct postage.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Voters fill out paper ballots in privacy voting booths in Mississippi in 2018.

Most states allow you to personally deliver your application to a local voter registration office. And most states also offer an option to register in person directly with the state or local election office.

You may also be able to register at public facilities like a local department of motor vehicles, armed forces recruitment centres, or the offices of state and public assistance programs like SNAP and WIC.

Twenty states are currently allowing voters to register to vote on Election Day, but all of them require voters proof of residence such as a valid photo ID.

Finally, if you’re already registered to vote or have recently changed address within your state, it’s also a good time to update your registration or make sure it’s still active.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.