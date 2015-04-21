You have until midnight on Monday to register to vote in the UK general election -- here's how to sign up

Haven’t registered to vote for the general election on May 7 yet?

The deadline is midnight on Monday. This means you have fewer than 8 hours to sign up.

You can register online here.

The whole process will only take a few minutes. You’ll need a few things though, including your national insurance number.

Also, you need to be at least 16 years old to register, although you can’t vote until age 18.

You can only register to vote online if you live in England, Scotland, and Wales. Those who live in Northern Ireland must use a different form.

If you need to brush up on what’s going on ahead of the election, you can follow all of our latest coverage here.

Happy registering!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.