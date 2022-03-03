How to register as a CEO in GTA 5 and unlock exclusive vehicles

The only thing you need to register as a CEO in GTA 5 is cash. Rockstar Games

To register as a CEO in GTA 5, you’ll need to buy an executive office and then use the SecuroServ menu.

The cheapest executive office in GTA 5, Maze Bank West, costs $1,000,000.

Registering as a CEO in GTA 5 is permanent, and lets you unlock new vehicles.

Nearly ten years after its release, GTA 5’s online mode might have more content than the base game. If you play your cards right and save up the money, you can even become CEO of your own company — or at least a VIP.

Becoming a CEO in GTA V comes with a lot of perks. Not only is becoming a CEO permanent, but you can earn more cash and weapons from your businesses and unlock new vehicles.

Here’s how to rise up the corporate ladder and become a CEO in GTA 5.

How to register as a CEO in GTA 5

To register as a CEO, you’re gonna need some cash. This is because the first step towards becoming CEO is buying an executive office, which range in price from $1,000,000 to $4,000,000.

You can buy your office through the Dynasty 8 website.

1. While loaded into GTA Online, open your phone and select Internet, and then head to the Dynasty8 Executive website.

Dynasty8 Executive offers offices. Rockstar Games; William Antonelli//Insider

2. Pick the executive office that you want. Your choices are:

Maze Bank West for $1,000,000

Arcadius Business Center for $2,250,000

Lombank West for $3,100,000

Maze Bank Tower for $4,000,000

3. Before you buy your office, you’ll get to customize what it looks like, hire an assistant, and add gun lockers, safes, and living quarters. Adding these last options will make the office more expensive, but they might be worth it if you plan on spending a lot of time there.

You can upgrade any office you buy. Rockstar Games

Quick tip: If you don’t have the money to buy an office, consider becoming a VIP instead. It only costs $50,000 and gives a lot of the same perks. But unlike registering as a CEO, VIP status only lasts for four hours.



Once you’ve bought your office, open your Interaction Menu. You can open this on PC by pressing M, on PlayStation by holding down the touchpad, and on Xbox by holding the View button. Select SecuroServ, and then choose Register as a CEO.

Open the ‘SecuroServ’ menu. Rockstar Games

As CEO, you’ll get all of the perks that regular VIPs do: The ability to hire bodyguards, buy ammo, drugs, and armor on the spot, bribe the police to stop chasing you, remove your members from the minimap, and more. But you’ll also unlock some exclusive benefits.

You can purchase warehouses to hold “special cargo,” which can later be sold for big sums of money.

Whenever you purchase a property, it’ll come with an exclusive vehicle.

You can purchase a map of Los Santos with every warehouse specially marked.

And of course once you become a CEO, you don’t need to worry about losing your status. You’ll keep your CEO role permanently — or at least until you head back to the SecuroServ menu and retire.