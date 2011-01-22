HOW TO: Register A Trademark

Registering a trademark is so simple it can be done lawyer-free from your home computer. But it is a lengthy process that can take 1+ years to finalise.



When paired with the right brand and marketing, trademarks rake in serious dough. Owners can create licensing deals, sell paraphernalia, and block infringers.

We went through all the steps ourselves (with a framed certificate to prove it!), studied the US Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) site, and spoke with an intellectual property attorney for John Hopkins University about the process.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.